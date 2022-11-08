Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
10 fire departments battle 'massive' fire in Fairdale overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eleven hours later and fire crews were finally done battling a massive woods fire in Fairdale Friday morning. Zoneton Fire Department officials said that just after 6 p.m. on Thursday a fire was reported on South Park Hill in Fairdale's fire district. This is south of the Gene Snyder between South Park Road and I-65.
One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville. The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit. Investigators are...
Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple crews are at the scene of a a semitruck that caught fire and a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 65 North. This happened Friday morning and has caused all lanes to close at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive. Louisville Metro police officers had...
Numerous crashes reported as snow hits Louisville area, drivers asked to take precaution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MetroSafe reported several crashes in the Louisville area as a mix of rain and snow hit on Saturday morning. Lanes were blocked in both directions on Interstate 265 at just past I-64 in Jefferson County due to a crash. Those lanes have since been cleared for traffic.
Northbound lanes of 2nd Street in downtown Louisville reopen after emergency repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and 2nd Street will be open for weekend traffic after emergency repairs to a sewer line earlier this week. The lanes were shut down Tuesday after an investigation of a depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity...
Man shot, killed near Auburndale neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the Auburndale neighborhood on Friday night. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When officers...
Water main break shuts off water to some Louisville residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water main break has shut off water to some Louisville residents near the Watterson Expressway. According to the Louisville Water Company, the break occurred in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. At this time, officials are unsure when the break happened. But, Louisville Water says...
Woman recovering in hospital after being shot near the University of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in a hospital after being shot in south Louisville. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Third Street, which is located near the University of Louisville campus. According to Louisville...
3 people dead after 3 unrelated vehicle collisions in same night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people are dead after three car accidents occurred within 2 hours of each other in Louisville on Thursday night. Vehicle vs. Pedestrian just outside Valley Station. Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a driver hitting a pedestrian with their car...
UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
Interstate lights being turned back on in Louisville after copper wire was stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers soon won't be in the dark on parts of Interstate 64 in Louisville after crews complete work to fix lights along a stretch of the busy interstate. In the last several months, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representatives have found eight main areas in town that have...
Louisville police seeing uptick in two type of cars being stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two types of cars being stolen in Louisville more than others. Louisville Metro Police say, since the start of September, more than a third of vehicles stolen in the city have been Kias and Hyundais. The 2015-19 models being stolen have a key start,...
More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say more charges and arrests are possible after one teen is accused of attempted murder. In September, seven shots were fired into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer. No one was hurt. Authorities arrested Samuel Jaggers of New Albany and charged...
Jury finds Louisville woman guilty of beating boyfriend to death in 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death has been found guilty. A Jefferson County jury said Brenda Porter murdered David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville on a welfare check when they found Burch...
Woman pronounced dead at UofL Hospital after being struck by car
