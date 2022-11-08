ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

10 fire departments battle 'massive' fire in Fairdale overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eleven hours later and fire crews were finally done battling a massive woods fire in Fairdale Friday morning. Zoneton Fire Department officials said that just after 6 p.m. on Thursday a fire was reported on South Park Hill in Fairdale's fire district. This is south of the Gene Snyder between South Park Road and I-65.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville. The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit. Investigators are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple crews are at the scene of a a semitruck that caught fire and a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 65 North. This happened Friday morning and has caused all lanes to close at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive. Louisville Metro police officers had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed near Auburndale neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the Auburndale neighborhood on Friday night. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Water main break shuts off water to some Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water main break has shut off water to some Louisville residents near the Watterson Expressway. According to the Louisville Water Company, the break occurred in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. At this time, officials are unsure when the break happened. But, Louisville Water says...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

3 people dead after 3 unrelated vehicle collisions in same night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people are dead after three car accidents occurred within 2 hours of each other in Louisville on Thursday night. Vehicle vs. Pedestrian just outside Valley Station. Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a driver hitting a pedestrian with their car...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed in late night crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police seeing uptick in two type of cars being stolen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two types of cars being stolen in Louisville more than others. Louisville Metro Police say, since the start of September, more than a third of vehicles stolen in the city have been Kias and Hyundais. The 2015-19 models being stolen have a key start,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman pronounced dead at UofL Hospital after being struck by car

This happened Friday morning at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive. One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash happened at Second and Hill streets. WAVE honors our veterans. Updated: 10 hours ago. We thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice!. Driver killed after...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy