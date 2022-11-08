Read full article on original website
Report: Disney planning hiring freeze, layoffs after stock plummets to 52-week low
The Walt Disney Company is planning on implementing a hiring freeze and laying off some of its 190,000 employees, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.
U.S. intelligence report shows UAE efforts to meddle in American political system: Washington Post
A classified U.S. intelligence report states that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, has engaged in an extensive effort to influence U.S. political decisions. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the UAE’s efforts include legal and illegal measures to try to influence the country’s foreign…
