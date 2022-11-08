ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County’s Trust Family Battles Over Family Trust

The Trusts Are Battling Over A $15M Trust! BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Only in Palm Beach County would a family with the last name of “Trust” battle over the family trust — in court. But that’s exactly what’s happening, according to a […]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Searchable map: Palm Beach County evacuation zones and shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole

Palm Beach County ordered an evacuation of coastal neighborhoods and other vulnerable areas ahead of a possible hit from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, with effects extending well away from the center. It’s uncertain whether Nicole will be a hurricane at the time of landfall. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Veterans Day Events Set Across South Palm Beach County

ALL COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED. COURTS CLOSED. MOST EVENTS CONTINUE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Events are set throughout the day to honor our veterans on this Veterans Day, 2022. In Boca Raton, a major event is set for the Mizner Amphitheater starting at 11 […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: HURRICANE NICOLE NEARING FLORIDA

BOCA RATON…DELRAY BEACH… BOYNTON BEACH… EXPECT CHALLENGING NIGHT. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Hurricane Nicole is nearing the Florida coast. Hurricane Warnings remain in effect from Boca Raton north, with Tropical Storm warnings in effect from Boca Raton to the south. It may be […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CLOSED: Here’s What’s Closed, Canceled Due To Nicole In Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Schools… Offices…Beaches… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The list of closures continues to grow as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida’s coast. The storm, expected to reach hurricane strength later Wednesday, may very well cause significant power problems throughout the region. ALL […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

