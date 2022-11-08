US House District 15 race: Laurel Lee projected winner

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee will face off with Democratic candidate and former Sarasota journalist Alan Cohn in the race to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ is now projecting Lee the winner of the contest for U.S. House D15, beating out Cohn.

Lee, as the projected winner, will be the first to serve the newly-redrawn U.S. House District 15 in Florida, following the congressional maps designed thanks to the reapportionment process. The state’s congressional districts both federally and for the Florida Legislature have all been redrawn.

