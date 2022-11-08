Read full article on original website
Public can weigh in on Jefferson County’s plans for expanded bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a chance for the public to weigh in on plans to expand bus service in Jefferson County next week. Input sessions are planned for next Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Watertown’s CitiBus and its Paratransit Service are offering...
Cathy M. Marich, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Cathy M. Marich is saddened to announce her passing on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, and are incomplete at this time.
With 5-2 vote, Ogdensburg councillors send proposed budget to public hearing
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A preliminary 2023 budget for the city of Ogdensburg has made it through city council. The proposal both raises taxes and cuts jobs. Ogdensburg city councillors met Thursday night at city hall for a special meeting where interim city manager Andrea Smith laid out the proposed budget for 2023.
Warming center opens in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, the Department of Social Services has announced its warming shelter is now open. It’s located in the basement of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on State Route 12 in Lowville. It’ll be open 7 days a week from 7 p.m....
New Ogdensburg budget plan raises taxes, cuts jobs
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s new city manager is presenting her budget proposal to lawmakers Thursday evening. Andrea Smith’s spending plan includes raising taxes and cutting 10 jobs, with a majority of the job cuts proposed for the police department. She proposes a 12 percent increase in...
Helen Marie Rogers, 99, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Helen Marie Rogers, age 99, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg. A complete obituary will be posted at the convenience of the family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Millions of state dollars will help ease water woes
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Millions of dollars will go to two Jefferson County water projects, and for one community, it will likely mean an end to its water woes. Jugs of water sit in Merredith Lehman’s bathroom. It’s a precaution. A water main break in...
Oneida County Health Department urging the community to be proactive against illnesses
Oneida County, N.Y. — Cooler weather is approaching, and the holiday season is right around the corner. With that comes more time indoors and gatherings with friends and family. The Oneida County Health Department is urging everyone to be proactive and take some simple steps to keep you and...
St. Lawrence County Court House Tower illuminated green for Veteran’s Day
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The tower at the St. Lawrence County Court House in Canton is illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans Day, according to St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle. The Court House has been lit up since Monday and will remain lit until...
2 groups getting ready to help the homeless this winter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With colder temperatures upon us, homelessness continues to be a problem. But, a couple of organizations are getting ready to help. Under the pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot in Watertown is a growing number of tents as the homeless population tries to stay warm.
Phones, internet out at Carthage walk-in clinic & assisted living facility
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The phones and internet are out at two Carthage Area Hospital facilities. The outages are at the hospital’s walk-in clinic on Constitution Drive and the Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility on Cole Road. Hospital officials say it’s because of a cut fiberoptic line. They...
Lewis County lawmakers poised to vote on controversial rails to trails purchase
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County’s controversial rails to trails proposal is headed for a vote next week. It would cost the county $2.5 million to buy land with old rail tracks. The plan is to turn those rails into outdoor recreation trails for running, biking and ATVs.
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Gray has defeated Susan Duffy in the race for the 116th Assembly District. “It’s been a great eight months, that’s all I can say,” Gray said Tuesday night. Eight months after announcing his candidacy for the 116th Assembly District, Gray declared...
Prenatal/Perinatal Council to hold fundraisers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a December to Remember at the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Holiday Market and a pair of Designer Purse Auctions. Watch the video above for her interview. The Holiday Market...
A line at Disney World? Voters surprised by lines at polls
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elections officials in the tri-county area say they’re very happy with voter turnout for Tuesday’s mid-term election. At polling places in Jefferson County, people had to stand in lines they’d never seen before. Turnout is up more than 600 voters compared to the last mid-term election.
Clarkson University school receives award
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University’s Lewis School of Health Sciences has been named the 2022 Outstanding Rural Health Program of the Year by the New York State Association of Rural Health. The award recognizes a program that promotes or facilitates the development of the rural healthcare delivery...
Marion R. Lowe, 83, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Marion R. Lowe, 83, passed away at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY. Marion was born on November 25, 1939, the daughter of Raymond and Lillian Boyd Petrie, in the town of Alexandria. She was educated in Alexandria Bay schools and had worked as a housekeeper at EJ Noble Hospital and Alexandria Central School before that.
James O. LaPlante, 75, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James O. LaPlante, 75, of Thompson Blvd., Watertown, passed away November 7, 2022, at his home. Among his survivors is his wife, Rosanne Weir. Arrangements are incomplete with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A complete obituary will follow.
Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, a resident of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 15, 1934, daughter of Dr. Wallace and Ruth (Johnston) Troup in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She was a graduate of Glebe High School and attended Queens University in Kingston, Ontario where she met and married Dr. Floyd L. Bajjaly on October 11, 1955. His education took them to both Columbus and Athens, Ohio where they raised their four children. In 1965, Dr. Bajjaly’s professional career took them to Liverpool, NY and finally in 1967 to Watertown, NY.
Unofficial Election 2022 Results Announced
OSWEGO COUNTY – The unofficial results from this year’s Election Day, November 8, have been announced by the Oswego County Board of Elections. All Oswego County polling places have reported to the Board of Elections at this time. These unofficial results include early voting and ballots cast on...
