ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Comments / 1

Related
wwnytv.com

Cathy M. Marich, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Cathy M. Marich is saddened to announce her passing on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, and are incomplete at this time.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Warming center opens in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, the Department of Social Services has announced its warming shelter is now open. It’s located in the basement of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on State Route 12 in Lowville. It’ll be open 7 days a week from 7 p.m....
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Richard Lee LaFlair, 65, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Richard Lee LaFlair, age 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. LaFlair passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Prenatal/Perinatal Council to hold fundraisers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a December to Remember at the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Holiday Market and a pair of Designer Purse Auctions. Watch the video above for her interview. The Holiday Market...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Gray has defeated Susan Duffy in the race for the 116th Assembly District. “It’s been a great eight months, that’s all I can say,” Gray said Tuesday night. Eight months after announcing his candidacy for the 116th Assembly District, Gray declared...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wrvo.org

Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race

For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
wwnytv.com

Blast from the Past: 1996 St. Lawrence Seaway grounding

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to November 1996 when a ship ran aground in the St. Lawrence Seaway. Watch the story by then-reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy