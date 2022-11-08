Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
With 5-2 vote, Ogdensburg councillors send proposed budget to public hearing
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A preliminary 2023 budget for the city of Ogdensburg has made it through city council. The proposal both raises taxes and cuts jobs. Ogdensburg city councillors met Thursday night at city hall for a special meeting where interim city manager Andrea Smith laid out the proposed budget for 2023.
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County attorney played part in pausing NY’s gun law
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - New York’s controversial gun law is paused again. It turns out that a St. Lawrence County lawyer played a big part in the federal case. On Monday, Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S District Court in Syracuse suspended many parts of the New York state’s new gun laws.
informnny.com
Year-long investigation into St. Lawrence County Child Protective Services ends
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An investigation into St. Lawrence County’s Child Protective and Preventive Services has concluded, according to a press release from the county’s administrator. The year-long investigation was handled by Syracuse-based law firm Hancock Estabrook, LLP, following 37 complaints made to the county between mid-2021...
wwnytv.com
Cathy M. Marich, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Cathy M. Marich is saddened to announce her passing on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Governor signs bill naming Route 283 ‘Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway’
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - On this Veterans Day, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation dedicating a portion of state highway to a man who was instrumental in bringing the 10th Mountain Division to Fort Drum. State Route 283 in Jefferson County has been designated as the “Colonel Michael Plummer...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County Court House Tower illuminated green for Veteran’s Day
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The tower at the St. Lawrence County Court House in Canton is illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans Day, according to St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle. The Court House has been lit up since Monday and will remain lit until...
wwnytv.com
Public can weigh in on Jefferson County’s plans for expanded bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a chance for the public to weigh in on plans to expand bus service in Jefferson County next week. Input sessions are planned for next Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Watertown’s CitiBus and its Paratransit Service are offering...
localsyr.com
Conole overtaking Williams’ vote total is a ‘tough math problem,’ says Cook Political Report House editor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An expert who analyzes House of Representatives races for a living says the current vote totals in New York’s 22nd Congressional District is a “tough math problem for the Democrats.”. Democrat Francis Conole trails Republican Brandon Williams by 3,925 votes, according to the...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County Legislature results
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - There were six races for St. Lawrence County Legislature. With 99 percent of votes counted, these are the results:
informnny.com
Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe mourns death of former Tribal Clerk Patricia A. “Kawiiwenohson” Thomas
AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has announced the death of former Tribal Clerk Patricia A. “Kawiiwenohson” Thomas. Thomas, who served as Tribal Clerk from 2000-2008, “journeyed back to the Spirit World” on November 5, according to the Tribe’s director of communications.
wwnytv.com
Warming center opens in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, the Department of Social Services has announced its warming shelter is now open. It’s located in the basement of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on State Route 12 in Lowville. It’ll be open 7 days a week from 7 p.m....
wwnytv.com
Richard Lee LaFlair, 65, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Richard Lee LaFlair, age 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. LaFlair passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Union draws attention to deficits at SUNY campuses in Northern NY
Plattsburgh, N.Y. — United University Professions joined by advocates and lawmakers held a news conference to draw attention to operating deficits at three SUNY campuses in Northern New York. The deficits, they said, threaten the future viability of public higher education in the region. According to UUP, for the...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County lawmakers poised to vote on controversial rails to trails purchase
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County’s controversial rails to trails proposal is headed for a vote next week. It would cost the county $2.5 million to buy land with old rail tracks. The plan is to turn those rails into outdoor recreation trails for running, biking and ATVs.
wwnytv.com
Prenatal/Perinatal Council to hold fundraisers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a December to Remember at the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Holiday Market and a pair of Designer Purse Auctions. Watch the video above for her interview. The Holiday Market...
wwnytv.com
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Gray has defeated Susan Duffy in the race for the 116th Assembly District. “It’s been a great eight months, that’s all I can say,” Gray said Tuesday night. Eight months after announcing his candidacy for the 116th Assembly District, Gray declared...
wrvo.org
Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race
For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
iheart.com
Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses
A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 1996 St. Lawrence Seaway grounding
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to November 1996 when a ship ran aground in the St. Lawrence Seaway. Watch the story by then-reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Comments / 1