The Best Apple iPhone 14 Cases to Keep Your Tech Safe and Stylish

By Natalie Alcala
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmC6z_0j3XfZ1B00


Apple has taken the cinematic focus of last year’s iPhone to a whole new level with its latest release.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus (already a favorite of stars like Angus Cloud ) have tech lovers all-in for upgrading their devices, thanks to this release’s impressive 12MP camera featuring a six‑element lens, retina flash and Smart HDR 4 settings. Serious photographers are taking it one step further by becoming proud owners of the iPhone 14 Pro and Max, which comes equipped with an intensely innovative 48MP camera that even Oprah can get behind, plus the new Dynamic Island interface.

The new series 14 devices also promise Apple’s longest battery life yet for iPhones, the new Super Retina XDR display, crash detection and the new Emergency SOS feature that uses satellite to find your location. Prices before trade-in start at $799 for the iPhone 14, $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They’re also available for up to $800 off with special trade-in deals via AT&T , Sprint/T-Mobile or Verizon .

Whether you’re making the Apple switch, upgrading that cracked screen or shopping for tech gifts , update in style with a case that your (or your giftee’s) new gadget deserves. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best iPhone 14 cases from stylish star-spotted brands like Case-Mate , Casetify , Wildflower and more.

1. Sonix MagSafe-Compatible iPhone 14 Case

Play it safe with this clear iPhone case from Sonix, which is designed to support magnetic wireless charging (aka MagSafe). It’s also been 10-foot drop tested, withstanding the hardest of falls thanks to a scratch-resistant coating, raised shock-absorbent sides, grooved impact-resistant corners and a raised edge for camera protection. Also available in Plus, Pro and Pro Max.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZm5R_0j3XfZ1B00

Buy: Sonix MagSafe-Compatible iPhone 14 Case $39.99

2. Case-Mate Apple iPhone 14 Twinkle Case

Get in the seasonal spirit with Case-Mate’s sparkly Twinkle case , which features an iridescent reflective foil embedded into a clear cover. Made of recycled materials, this case also offers flexible sides for enhanced grip, in addition to refined metallic buttons.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Case-Mate | Amazon | Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGDJ5_0j3XfZ1B00

Case-Mate Apple iPhone 14 Twinkle Case

$40


Buy now

3. SaharaCase Folio Wallet Case for Apple iPhone 14

This convenient folio wallet case reduces the need of a handbag, thanks to its folio wallet style made of vegan faux leather. This open-button design allows you to keep your goods concealed, while the wallet compartment holds up to five cards and cash for quick access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0Mjq_0j3XfZ1B00

SaharaCase Black Folio Wallet Case for Apple iPhone 14

$50


Buy now

4. Wildflower Aura Limited-Edition iPhone 14 Case

For the art lovers, statement-makers and — of course – aura-readers, opt for this case by Wildflower, a brand spotted on Addison Rae and more Gen Z stars. Specifically compatible with the iPhone 14 Plus, this case is sculpted with openings for its cameras, charger port and buttons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26emPj_0j3XfZ1B00

Buy: Wildflower Limited Edition Aura iPhone 14 Case $35.00

5. Casetify Teddy Earth Impact Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max

This is the exact Casetify case that Sophie Turner has been spotted carrying around in London. Not only is it a cute statement, but it’s better for the planet, as it’s partially made from upcycled phone cases through the brand’s Re/Casetify program. Features include 11.5-foot drop protection, wireless and MagSafe charging compatibility and EcoShock protection technology.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Casetify | Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6q1f_0j3XfZ1B00

Casetify Teddy Earth Impact Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max

$78


Buy now

6. Case-Mate Apple iPhone 14 Blox Square Case

If you’re ready to test out the block-style iPhone case trend, start with this iPhone 14 case by Case-Mate. Design details include a reflective metallic gold hue, as well as unique squared corners which add reinforcement the iPhone’s more rounded corners.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Case-Mate | Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQpZP_0j3XfZ1B00

Case-Mate Apple iPhone 14 MagSafe Compatible Blox Square Case

$40


Buy now

7. Smartish iPhone 14 Pro Wallet Case with Kickstand

Smartish’s iPhone 14 Pro wallet case with a kickstand truly does it all. Features include a built-in wallet that secures up three cards, plus cash, a credit card, a fold-out stand to prop up your phone whenever and wherever and high-grip textured sides to avoid slippage. It’s worth noting that this case is not compatible with wireless and MagSafe chargers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457Yrc_0j3XfZ1B00

Buy: Smartish iPhone 14 Pro Wallet Case with Kickstand $29.99

8. Pelacase Black Gemini iPhone 14 Case with MagSafe Module

Pelacase’s compostable phone cases — like this stylish one that comes in every astrological sign, among other cool designs — make it easy to protect your gear and the planet. They’re made of the brand’s proprietary Flaxstic, a bioplastic elastomer and flax straw material that is free of BPA, cadmium, lead and phthalates and meets child safety and composting standards in the U.S., E.U. and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wo3LA_0j3XfZ1B00

Pelacase Black Gemini iPhone 14 Case

$70


Buy now

9. OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 14 & 13

Whether you’re clumsy or always on the go, OtterBox’s Commuter Series case will keep your iPhone 14 protected, thanks to the dual-layered recycled plastic and secure side grips. It adheres to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Military Standard for drop protection and can withstand falls from four feet about 26 times.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: OtterBox | Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgkEB_0j3XfZ1B00

Buy: OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 14 & 13 $39.95

10. Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Case

Hate it when your clear case gets yellow? Spigen’s slim Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 case is made of anti-yellowing polycarbonate resin that protects your device by absorbing shock with its Air Cushion technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtQqM_0j3XfZ1B00

Buy: Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Case $24.99

11. Sena Varano iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

Sena’s new Varano case is made of full-grain leather that gives your iPhone 14 Pro Max a luxurious touch while protecting it during drops. (It’s also available for all three iPhone 14 models .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyab6_0j3XfZ1B00

Buy: Sena Varano iPhone 14 Max Pro MagSafe Case $49.95

12. Sonix MagSafe Compatible iPhone 14 Pro Case – Checkmate Gold & Brown

Ready to be paired with all of your fall shopping scores, Sonix’s trippy MagSafe-friendly iPhone 14 Pro case features a fun, checkered printed accented by gold. Key features include grooved impact-resistant corners for added protection and raised bumper around the camera hole, as well as a scratch-resistant, protective coating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZX3n_0j3XfZ1B00

Sonix Magsafe Compatible iPhone 14 Pro Case - Checkmate Gold & Brown

$40


Buy now

9to5Mac

Apple raises trade-in values for some iPhone models, lowers offers for others

Apple has adjusted the trade-in values for many older iPhone models this week as we quickly dive into the important holiday shopping season. This applies to models such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 series, and more. Trade-in values have increased for some models and decreased for others…
