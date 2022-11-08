Read full article on original website
RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
Clerks: Record number of voters in Kent and Ottawa counties
A record number of voters cast ballots in this week's election in Kent and Ottawa counties, a turnout driven in part by a hotly contested governor's race and three statewide proposals, clerks said.
Kent, Ottawa counties saw record midterm turnouts Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent and Ottawa county voters cast their ballots in record numbers Tuesday, Nov. 8, shattering previous turnout records for midterm elections. In Kent County, 301,027 of the county’s 510,238 registered voters cast their ballot Tuesday, according to the unofficial election results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office.
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
Muskegon County election results for Nov. 8, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It’s election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission, city council, mayoral, school board and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
Michigan sees Democratic domination after party sweeps state, legislative and federal contests
The last time Democrats won full control over Michigan’s state government, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” was in theaters, Olivia Newton-John’s song “Physical” was the number one song on Billboard’s Top 100 singles and the war dramady “M*A*S*H” was on its penultimate season.
Voters elect 2 incumbents, 1 newcomer to Muskegon school board
MUSKEGON, MI – One newcomer will join two incumbents to serve on the Muskegon school board, voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the polls. Incumbent Christine Hamel was the top vote-getter, receiving 5,419 votes, and retained her seat on the seven-member school board, according to Muskegon County’s unofficial election results.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
'Not okay': West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza. (Nov. 11, 2022) ‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza. A West Michigan man is warning...
See how school board candidates backed by conservative Ottawa Impact group fared in election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative grassroots group that backed the candidates who ousted Republican incumbents on the Ottawa County Board of Commission and secured a majority of seats saw similar success Tuesday in school board races. The group Ottawa Impact in its post August primary press release said...
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
10 ways Michigan made history on, and after, the midterms
More than 4.4 million Michiganders cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, and with those votes came several historic first – though, not all necessarily positive. From record voter turnout to a change of hands with regard to party control of the legislature, Michiganders turned out in droves to buck what otherwise was anticipated to be a “Red Wave” in favor of Republicans. And though the dust is still settling – Republican Party itself undergoing internal strife as members seek to answer why that wave failed to reach shore – less than a week out from the election, already the state has seen a number of notable firsts.
What are Michigan’s election recount laws and procedures?
Now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s general election, the work turns to election clerks to confirm the results of the election. The law requires boards of county canvassers to certify election results by Nov. 22, with the board of state canvassers being required to do the same by Nov. 28. Afterward, voters and candidates may choose to contest elections results.
Grassroots efforts, positivity credited for Grand Traverse, Benzie counties flipping blue
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Two longtime conservative-leaning up north counties flipped blue in several key statewide races in this week’s general election, and local politicos credit grassroots efforts and positive messaging for the sea change. More ballots were cast for Democrats than Republicans in Benzie and Grand Traverse...
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
Local Election Results
As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
McNeill defeats Kolkema in a landslide victory for Muskegon County judgeship
MUSKEGON, MI – There’s a new judge in Muskegon County after voters picked Tuesday, Nov. 8, between two local attorneys to fill the open role. For the open position on the 14th Circuit Court, Jenny L. McNeill defeated Jason D. Kolkema by a tally of 40,834 votes to 15,880 votes, according to Muskegon County’s unofficial election results.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222
Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up by daybreak. That is when we will start to see light lake effect rain mixed with snow developing. (Nov. 12, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222. Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up...
