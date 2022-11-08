ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Muskegon County election results for Nov. 8, 2022

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It’s election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission, city council, mayoral, school board and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Voters elect 2 incumbents, 1 newcomer to Muskegon school board

MUSKEGON, MI – One newcomer will join two incumbents to serve on the Muskegon school board, voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the polls. Incumbent Christine Hamel was the top vote-getter, receiving 5,419 votes, and retained her seat on the seven-member school board, according to Muskegon County’s unofficial election results.
MUSKEGON, MI
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
'Not okay': West Michigan man finds metal in pizza

A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza. (Nov. 11, 2022) ‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza. A West Michigan man is warning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?

In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
MICHIGAN STATE
10 ways Michigan made history on, and after, the midterms

More than 4.4 million Michiganders cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, and with those votes came several historic first – though, not all necessarily positive. From record voter turnout to a change of hands with regard to party control of the legislature, Michiganders turned out in droves to buck what otherwise was anticipated to be a “Red Wave” in favor of Republicans. And though the dust is still settling – Republican Party itself undergoing internal strife as members seek to answer why that wave failed to reach shore – less than a week out from the election, already the state has seen a number of notable firsts.
MICHIGAN STATE
What are Michigan’s election recount laws and procedures?

Now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s general election, the work turns to election clerks to confirm the results of the election. The law requires boards of county canvassers to certify election results by Nov. 22, with the board of state canvassers being required to do the same by Nov. 28. Afterward, voters and candidates may choose to contest elections results.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
MICHIGAN STATE
Local Election Results

As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222

Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up by daybreak. That is when we will start to see light lake effect rain mixed with snow developing. (Nov. 12, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222. Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
