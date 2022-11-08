ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Has the Cleveland FBI called you? It may be bogus

By Justin Dennis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kKNu_0j3Xf5rs00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you get a phone call from the Cleveland FBI, there’s a chance it could be bogus.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cleveland office is warning of a telephone spoofing scam in which fraudsters make their phone number appear as if they’re calling from the Cleveland FBI.

UD responds after active shooter threat

The scammers address residents by name and tell them they are either the subject of an investigation, need to be questioned in relation to an investigation or that they’re facing arrest, according to a Tuesday news release. The scammers put residents on hold, but then the call drops.

“While the calls appear to be a nuisance at this time, the FBI reminds the public to be vigilant and never share personal identifying information with a caller that you have not initiated contact or have not verified as a legitimate business or organization,” reads the release.

Two arrested after assault on RTA driver in Kettering

To report suspicious calls from people pretending to represent law enforcement or the FBI, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or at tips.fbi.gov and provide as much information about the caller as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

The mayor and the murder: The trial of Robert Shephard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five weeks after Frank Q. Jackson was fatally shot on Cleveland’s east side, a suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated murder. But investigators say Robert Shephard didn’t actually pull the trigger of the gun that killed the Cleveland mayor’s grandson on September 19, 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tawana K Watson

Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland

The man dressed in black with a balaclava on his head trying to break into the car. He uses a screwdriver. Car thief, car theft conceptdjedzura/istockphoto. On November 8, 2022, at 9:42 am on the 11702 block of Lorain Avenue, in Cleveland, Ohio there was a 911 report of two ski-masked men carjacking a woman at gunpoint, however, according to a witness who was at the scene, it was three masked men that robbed a woman at gunpoint. Officers at the scene confirmed a car was stolen with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was reportedly last seen going northbound on West Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. Police advise that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery has a license plate of HPH1899. The officers advise they may be looking for four suspects, according to video footage they were reviewing from the scene on November 8, 2022, at 10:09 am. Police added that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery is a black 2022 Ford F150 and the suspects followed the victim in a dark gray Kia Sportage with the back window covered in white, unfortunately at this time, the license plate number for the dark gray Kia Sportage is unknown. The police later confirmed on November 8, 2022, at 11:02 am, that they are looking for two men. One of the men was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with tan colored pants, while the other man was wearing a gray hoodie with a mask, a detailed description of the suspects is not available as of yet. If you have any information about this crime please call the Cleveland 1st District Police Department at 216-623-5100 or 216-623-1234.
CLEVELAND, OH
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH
97X

Woman Slammed In The Face With a 10-Pound Chub

Today we learned that a tube of beef is called a chub... Who knew!?. On November 9th, an Ohio woman admitted to hitting another woman in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef at Walmart. A heated confrontation occurred in the potato chip aisle in Suburban Cleveland. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

WDTN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy