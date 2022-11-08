ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Crash closes section of Inner Loop near State Street in Rochester

By James Battaglia, Ben Densieski
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a westbound section of the Inner Loop in Rochester Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the entrance to 490 West. At least four vehicles were damaged at the scene.

Traffic is being routed to the State Street off ramp.

Police have not released any information about any potential injuries or charges, or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 7

Sport
4d ago

That is the most useful roadway in Rochester and the morons are going to close it. Yeah like I want to drive upper falls Blvd, and get shot.

Reply(4)
2
 

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

