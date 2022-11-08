Crash closes section of Inner Loop near State Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a westbound section of the Inner Loop in Rochester Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the entrance to 490 West. At least four vehicles were damaged at the scene.

Traffic is being routed to the State Street off ramp.

Police have not released any information about any potential injuries or charges, or the cause of the crash.

