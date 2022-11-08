ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Her Relationships With Her Daughters Following Kody Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and four of her children. "I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!!" she captioned the picture on Sunday, October 23. "So BLESSED!! #blessed #blessedmom #daughters #bestday." Christine posed alongside Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Aspyn and Ysabel rocked forest green dresses and Gwendlyn sported a deep maroon ensemble, while the 50-year-old and her youngest matched in blue. CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLITAlthough they weren't pictured in...
Deadline

Donald Lee Harris Dies: Production Designer On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘The Office’ & Many Other Shows Was 78

Donald Lee Harris, the longtime Grey’s Anatomy production designer whose credits also include The Office, American Housewife, Malcolm in the Middle and dozens of other shows, died November 1 of cancer, his family told Deadline. He was 78.    Harris began his Grey’s Anatomy stint with Season 3 in 2006 and stayed with the show through the Season 11 final in 2015, spanning more than 200 episodes of the ABC hospital drama. His most recent gig was on the 2016-21 ABC sitcom American Housewife, working on all of its 103 episodes. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Grey's...
PopCrush

Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
purewow.com

Who Is Sarah Chalke? Details on the ‘Firefly Lane’ Star

ICYMI: Firefly Lane is returning to Netflix next month. In honor of the second—and final—installment, we did some digging into the cast to see what else they’ve starred in. And we were surprised to learn that Sarah Chalke (who plays Kate Mularkey) has a resume that speaks for itself.
techaiapp.com

Pregnant Katie Stevens Stars In New Discovery+ Movie ‘A Christmas Open House’ (Photos & Trailer) | Christmas, Katie Stevens, Movies, Pregnant Celebrities, Trailer, victor rasuk

Katie Stevens is starring in a brand new Christmas movie for Discovery+!. The former The Bold Type star, who just announced she’s expecting her first child, stars in A Christmas Open House alongside Victor Rasuk and HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier. “Had the best time shooting this Christmas...
