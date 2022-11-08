Report: Rangers 'not close' on Martin Perez deal

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Texas Rangers' top need this offseason is starting pitching. But first, they must lock up their best starter from last season before they can shore up the rest of the rotation.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, negotiations between left-hander Martin Perez's representation and the Rangers don't seem to be progressing as some would have thought at the outset of free agency.

The Rangers have until Thursday at 4 p.m. CT to extend the $19.65 million qualifying offer to Perez, which they will "likely" do if they can't come to an agreement by the deadline.

Perez, 31, was named to his first All-Star roster in 2021. He was 12-8 with a career-low 2.89 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 32 starts.