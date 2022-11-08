One Ohioan Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Drawing

Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Ohioan woke up a multi-millionaire on Sunday morning after Saturday night's state lottery drawing. A ticket worth $39 million was drawn in the Ohio Classic Lotto on Saturday, and no one has stepped forward to claim the winnings. According to NBC4 , the winning ticket was sold at The Village Pantry in Marysville. The pantry, located at 1301 West 5th Street, will receive $1,000 just for being the place where the ticket was sold even if the winner does not come forward to claim their prize.

According to The Ohio Lottery , the winning lottery numbers were 6-17-25-32-34-42. The winner guessed all six of the numbers correctly to win the $39 million. Though the individual has yet to come forward, The Ohio Lottery was able to record that they won the ticket by using "Ohio Lottery’s auto lotto feature." The last time someone won the grand prize in The Ohio Classic Lottery was in 2020. The Ohio Lottery mentioned that 6,436 ticket holders won prizes of various amounts as part of the drawing.

NBC4 mentioned that the winning ticket holder has a total of 180 days to claim their prize. If the individual does not claim their prize, the money will go to Ohio schools.