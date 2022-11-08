ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AL.com

New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama running back

Running back Derrick Gore joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Wednesday after a tryout on Tuesday. The former Alabama ball-carrier had been out of football since the Kansas City Chiefs released him from injured reserve on Aug. 25 with an injury settlement. Gore had joined IR two days earlier with a thumb injury.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa take aim at Julio Jones

In the Atlanta Falcons’ 10th game of the 2015 season, wide receiver Julio Jones caught nine passes for 160 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Foley High School and Alabama standout’s output gave him 1,189 receiving yards for 2015, the most in the first 10 games of a season before or since in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

Week 11 picks are in for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Texas A&M vs. Auburn by the numbers: 1 losing streak will end

Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5) at Auburn (3-6, 1-5) 6:30 p.m. CST Saturday (SEC Network) 0 Teams have played a tougher schedule this season than Auburn, according to the NCAA’s rankings. The Tigers’ opponents so far in 2022 have a 53-18 record against other NCAA FBS programs (minus their result versus Auburn). That winning percentage of .746 puts the Tigers ahead of Indiana and Georgia on the toughest-schedule list. The Hoosiers and Bulldogs are tied for second at .671.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Appendicitis sidelines Pittsburgh Steelers star

For the first time since Pittsburgh’s season-opening game, 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt will be on the field for the Steelers on Sunday. But when the Steelers play the New Orleans Saints, they will be without another former All-Pro defender in their lineup. Safety Minkah...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay,’ with Jordan Spieth, makes picks: ‘It’s a bad day to be an Ole Miss Rebel’

Juice, GOAT Fuel and more were the topics of ESPN’s GameDay - with celebrity guest picker Jordan Spieth - on Saturday from Austin, Texas. Alabama-Ole Miss was a central topic of conversation among the panel of the college football pregame show. Talk of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s dog Juice, his new coined phrase “GOAT Fuel” and Paul Finebaum’s talk about the end of the Crimson Tide dynasty mean little when the two teams kick off.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Nick Saban talks ‘love’ for current Alabama team, asks fans for support

Last Saturday’s loss to LSU extinguished any realistic hopes of Alabama winning a national title in 2022, the earliest that has happened in any season since 2010. As Alabama remains mathematically alive in the SEC West, it travels to play Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford. But at this point, the Tide is playing for pride and New Year’s Six bowl-game positioning.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Thompson prevails in 2nd round, takes rivalry game over Vestavia Hills

There were trick plays, muffed punts, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on coaches, an eighth-grader under center and a pajama-clad student section. A fall chill matched an idyllic Friday night rivalry between Thompson and Vestavia Hills. At one point, after a dizzying back-and-forth sequence ended with an interception, a fan on the sideline threw his head back and summed it up as best as he could: “Man, where’s the popcorn?”
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Panthers grind out win over Falcons

The Carolina Panthers kept their chinstraps buckled on Thursday night to win for the second time since the start of October. The Panthers put their heads down and ground out a 25-15 victory over the Falcons 11 days after Carolina lost to Atlanta 37-34 in overtime. :. · LINEBACKER REGGIE...
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Muscle Shoals runs over Parker in Class 6A 2nd round

Muscle Shoals running backs Devin Townsend and Jaelin Goodwin ran over, around and through every defender on the field, combining for almost 200 yards as the sixth-ranked Trojans ground out a 31-6 victory over Parker on Friday at Major Brown Memorial Stadium in Birmingham. Muscle Shoals (10-1) advances to face...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

