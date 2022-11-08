Read full article on original website
See next week’s Round 3 football playoff pairings in the AHSAA, AISA
There are multiple rematches in the third round of the playoffs next week. In Class 7A, two rematches will determine who plays for the state title as Hoover hosts Thompson in the north and Central-Phenix City hosts Auburn in the south. Other rematches on tap include St. Paul’s at Theodore...
Check out all the final scores from Friday’s Round 2 playoff games
There were at least two surprises in Round 2 of the 2022 high school football playoffs on Friday night. In Class 3A, Geraldine surprised top-ranked Mars Hill 17-14. In Class 1A, perennial power Sweet Water ousted previously unbeaten Elba 27-20. Here are all the second-round playoff scores from the AHSAA...
New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama running back
Running back Derrick Gore joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Wednesday after a tryout on Tuesday. The former Alabama ball-carrier had been out of football since the Kansas City Chiefs released him from injured reserve on Aug. 25 with an injury settlement. Gore had joined IR two days earlier with a thumb injury.
Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa take aim at Julio Jones
In the Atlanta Falcons’ 10th game of the 2015 season, wide receiver Julio Jones caught nine passes for 160 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Foley High School and Alabama standout’s output gave him 1,189 receiving yards for 2015, the most in the first 10 games of a season before or since in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
Week 11 picks are in for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
Friday playoff roundup: Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, Andalusia among 2nd-round winners
Ed King scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, while the defense of No. 9-ranked Faith Academy forced 6 turnovers in a 36-15 win over visiting No. 8 Demopolis in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs at Rams Field on Friday night. The Rams improved to 10-2 overall and...
Paul Finebaum contends Lane Kiffin’s plea to stop ‘GOAT fuel’ irritates Nick Saban and is by design
What’s the opposite of #RATpoison 🐀☠️ according to #LaneKiffin? #GOATfuel 🐐⛽ 🤣 #nicksaban #THEGOAT #rolltide #fyp #alabama #olemiss #secfootball. Sure, Lane Kiffin gets a ton of credit for coining the latest buzz word in college football, GOAT fuel. But it was Paul Finebaum...
Texas A&M vs. Auburn by the numbers: 1 losing streak will end
Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5) at Auburn (3-6, 1-5) 6:30 p.m. CST Saturday (SEC Network) 0 Teams have played a tougher schedule this season than Auburn, according to the NCAA’s rankings. The Tigers’ opponents so far in 2022 have a 53-18 record against other NCAA FBS programs (minus their result versus Auburn). That winning percentage of .746 puts the Tigers ahead of Indiana and Georgia on the toughest-schedule list. The Hoosiers and Bulldogs are tied for second at .671.
Appendicitis sidelines Pittsburgh Steelers star
For the first time since Pittsburgh’s season-opening game, 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt will be on the field for the Steelers on Sunday. But when the Steelers play the New Orleans Saints, they will be without another former All-Pro defender in their lineup. Safety Minkah...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay,’ with Jordan Spieth, makes picks: ‘It’s a bad day to be an Ole Miss Rebel’
Juice, GOAT Fuel and more were the topics of ESPN’s GameDay - with celebrity guest picker Jordan Spieth - on Saturday from Austin, Texas. Alabama-Ole Miss was a central topic of conversation among the panel of the college football pregame show. Talk of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s dog Juice, his new coined phrase “GOAT Fuel” and Paul Finebaum’s talk about the end of the Crimson Tide dynasty mean little when the two teams kick off.
DraftKings promo code: 3 sign-up offers & college football Week 11 preview
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Saturdays should be devoted to college football, and you can enhance your watching experience with this DraftKings promo code. This promo code will...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ live stream (11/12): How to watch online, TV, time, celebrity picker
ESPN’s “College GameDay” returns for Week 11 of the college football season, traveling to Austin, Texas, ahead of the game between No. 18 Texas and No. 4 TCU on Saturday, Nov. 12. The show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial).
Nick Saban talks ‘love’ for current Alabama team, asks fans for support
Last Saturday’s loss to LSU extinguished any realistic hopes of Alabama winning a national title in 2022, the earliest that has happened in any season since 2010. As Alabama remains mathematically alive in the SEC West, it travels to play Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford. But at this point, the Tide is playing for pride and New Year’s Six bowl-game positioning.
Joe Lott, Cole Blaylock lead No. 1 UMS-Wright past Beauregard in Class 5A
It took Joe Lott exactly 11 seconds to put No. 1 UMS-Wright on the scoreboard Friday night at Cooper Stadium. The junior returned a squib kick 65 yards for a score and – though the lead was often tenuous – the Bulldogs never trailed. Final: UMS-Wright 48, Beauregard...
Thursday Playoff Roundup: Big second half propels Ramsay past Guntersville in Class 5A
Ashton Ashford ran for four touchdowns as fourth-ranked Ramsay beat Guntersville 45-9 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Ashford scored from the 25, 14, 5 and 1 for the Rams (10-2). They led 19-9 at halftime at Chorba-Lee Stadium in Guntersville. “Last year we had lost in...
Thompson prevails in 2nd round, takes rivalry game over Vestavia Hills
There were trick plays, muffed punts, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on coaches, an eighth-grader under center and a pajama-clad student section. A fall chill matched an idyllic Friday night rivalry between Thompson and Vestavia Hills. At one point, after a dizzying back-and-forth sequence ended with an interception, a fan on the sideline threw his head back and summed it up as best as he could: “Man, where’s the popcorn?”
Earl Woods, Hueytown surging into second-round matchup against No. 1 Theodore
There was a point early in this season where the Hueytown football team had to decide whether it wanted to continue last year’s Cinderella storyline that led to the Class 6A championship game or go in the opposite direction. “I talked to them about that,” Gophers coach Greg Patterson...
NFL Thursday night: Panthers grind out win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers kept their chinstraps buckled on Thursday night to win for the second time since the start of October. The Panthers put their heads down and ground out a 25-15 victory over the Falcons 11 days after Carolina lost to Atlanta 37-34 in overtime. :. · LINEBACKER REGGIE...
Muscle Shoals runs over Parker in Class 6A 2nd round
Muscle Shoals running backs Devin Townsend and Jaelin Goodwin ran over, around and through every defender on the field, combining for almost 200 yards as the sixth-ranked Trojans ground out a 31-6 victory over Parker on Friday at Major Brown Memorial Stadium in Birmingham. Muscle Shoals (10-1) advances to face...
Hartselle puts tradition, perfect mark on the line against Center Point
Hartselle will take an 11-0 record and a strong tradition of winning and playoff success into Friday night’s 7 o’clock second-round home playoff game against Center Point. Coach Bryan Moore said he and his Tigers understand and welcome the expectations facing his program. “All Hartselle has ever done...
