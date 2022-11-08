ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar

The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
Dan Donegan Names Best Disturbed Song to Introduce People to the Band

Disturbed have amassed quite an impressive catalog since arriving on the scene in 2000. While "Stupify" was the song that introduced most to the band, there are fans that have come along at different periods in the band's history and some who may still not have taken that deep dive. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, guitarist Dan Donegan revealed which song he feels would be the best introduction to the group for the uninitiated.
Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50

Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
Pierce the Veil Announce First Album Since 2016, Share New Song

On Friday (Nov. 11), Pierce the Veil announced their new album The Jaws of Life, out in early 2023, and shared new song "Emergency Contact." The poppy San Diego emo-punkers haven't released an album since 2016's Misadventures, their fourth studio effort. "Emergency Contact," written with some circumstantial assistance from pop-punk...
Why Guitarist Rob Caggiano Left Anthrax + Joined Volbeat

Current Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano departed Anthrax back in 2013 and almost immediately joined the Danish rockers. He offered an explanation for this decision nearly a decade ago, but time has a way of revealing new perspectives and in a "10 Questions" video interview with Metalshop TV, Caggiano reflected on his exit from the thrash legends as well as what prompted him to take up playing guitar in Volbeat.
Musician Programs Drums With ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Noises + It Somehow Sounds Good

Beavis and Butt-Head gets rhythmic in a recent video from a musician on social media that has gone viral. The musician named Miles — he goes by @realfakemiles on Instagram — programmed his electronic drum kit using only sounds from the silly adult animated series. Imagine hitting a drum head only to hear Beavis yell "Fire!" instead of hearing a drum tone. It's a Beavis and Butt-Head sound symphony!
The Boomtown Rats Guitarist Garry Roberts Has Died at 72

Garry Roberts, the founding lead guitarist of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, died this week at the age of 72, according to the BBC. The group informed fans of his death in a statement that day. No cause of death was given. Roberts was born in Dublin in 1950. The Boomtown Rats' surviving members include singer-guitarist Bob Geldof, bassist Pete Briquette and drummer Simon Crowe.
Top 100 ’70s Rock Albums

Picking our list of the Top 100 '70s Rock Albums was no easy task, if only because that period boasted such sheer diversity. The decade saw rock branch into a series of intriguing new subgenres, beginning, at the dawn of the '70s, with heavy metal. Singer-songwriters came into their own; country-rock flourished. The era ended with the revitalizing energy of punk and New Wave.
