Read full article on original website
Related
Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
Dan Donegan Names Best Disturbed Song to Introduce People to the Band
Disturbed have amassed quite an impressive catalog since arriving on the scene in 2000. While "Stupify" was the song that introduced most to the band, there are fans that have come along at different periods in the band's history and some who may still not have taken that deep dive. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, guitarist Dan Donegan revealed which song he feels would be the best introduction to the group for the uninitiated.
Gen Z Reacts to Old + New Slipknot – ‘He Seems Like a Very Angry Boy’
You've seen elders react to Slipknot and you've seen kids react to Slipknot, but you haven't seen Gen Z react to Slipknot — until now. React has uploaded a new video compilation featuring a group of adolescents sharing their take on songs from the old and new eras of Slipknot, and it's hilarious.
Download Metallica’s Complete Old-School Concert Honoring Jonny and Marsha Zazula
On Sunday, Nov. 6, Metallica stormed the stage at Hard Rock Live, a 7,000-seat theater in Hollywood, Fla., for an absolutely unforgettable night. For nearly two hours, Metallica tore through their early catalog as they paid tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula. To call it a special night would be...
Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50
Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
ZZ Top Bassist Explains Why He Played Giant 17-String Bass Onstage
ZZ Top bassist Elwood Francis has now explained why he whipped out a massive 17-string bass guitar onstage with the long-running classic rock band last week. Francis, formerly a stage technician for ZZ Top, joined the group as their new bass player last year after the death of longtime ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill.
Judas Priest singer Rob Halford reflects on his sobriety, why metal band is no longer 'hell bent for leather'
Judas Priest will be honored with the award for musical excellence at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Daniel Fawcett, Ex-Guitarist for Canadian Rock Icons Helix, Found Murdered
The musician Dan Fawcett, who played guitar in the longtime Canadian hard rock band Helix in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday (Nov. 6) in Gibbons Park in London, Ontario, Canada, according to the CBC. He was 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed Fawcett's death...
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Watch W.A.S.P. Play ‘Animal (F–k Like a Beast)’ for First Time Since 2006
Ever since W.A.S.P. announced their 40th anniversary tour, everyone's been wondering whether or not they'd add "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)" to the set, especially because Blackie Lawless swore it off years ago. But, the tour kicked off over the weekend, and they did play it — for the first time since 2006.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
‘Cheers’: Norm ‘Made the Writers’ Life Miserable’ Co-Creator Says
'Cheers' director James Burrows explains how a simple delivery by George Wendt in the pilot changed the course of Norm's character for 11 seasons.
Pierce the Veil Announce First Album Since 2016, Share New Song
On Friday (Nov. 11), Pierce the Veil announced their new album The Jaws of Life, out in early 2023, and shared new song "Emergency Contact." The poppy San Diego emo-punkers haven't released an album since 2016's Misadventures, their fourth studio effort. "Emergency Contact," written with some circumstantial assistance from pop-punk...
Why Guitarist Rob Caggiano Left Anthrax + Joined Volbeat
Current Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano departed Anthrax back in 2013 and almost immediately joined the Danish rockers. He offered an explanation for this decision nearly a decade ago, but time has a way of revealing new perspectives and in a "10 Questions" video interview with Metalshop TV, Caggiano reflected on his exit from the thrash legends as well as what prompted him to take up playing guitar in Volbeat.
Musician Programs Drums With ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Noises + It Somehow Sounds Good
Beavis and Butt-Head gets rhythmic in a recent video from a musician on social media that has gone viral. The musician named Miles — he goes by @realfakemiles on Instagram — programmed his electronic drum kit using only sounds from the silly adult animated series. Imagine hitting a drum head only to hear Beavis yell "Fire!" instead of hearing a drum tone. It's a Beavis and Butt-Head sound symphony!
Sammy Hagar Names Favorite Van Halen Album, Says Unreleased Song Exists
Sammy Hagar has enjoyed a successful career through several bands and his solo work, and while discussing his current Crazy Times album with The Circle, he compared it to some of the favorites throughout his career, in the process sharing what he felt was his best Van Halen album as well.
The Boomtown Rats Guitarist Garry Roberts Has Died at 72
Garry Roberts, the founding lead guitarist of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, died this week at the age of 72, according to the BBC. The group informed fans of his death in a statement that day. No cause of death was given. Roberts was born in Dublin in 1950. The Boomtown Rats' surviving members include singer-guitarist Bob Geldof, bassist Pete Briquette and drummer Simon Crowe.
Top 100 ’70s Rock Albums
Picking our list of the Top 100 '70s Rock Albums was no easy task, if only because that period boasted such sheer diversity. The decade saw rock branch into a series of intriguing new subgenres, beginning, at the dawn of the '70s, with heavy metal. Singer-songwriters came into their own; country-rock flourished. The era ended with the revitalizing energy of punk and New Wave.
Loudwire
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 2