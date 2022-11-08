Read full article on original website
Birmingham Museum of Art to host inaugural New Year’s Eve party
After years of throwing parties like Art on the Rocks, Art After Five, and evening galas, The Birmingham Museum of Art is gearing up to host a new evening affair— a New Year’s Eve soirée and fundraiser. This year, the Birmingham Museum of Art will host its...
Dr. Henry Panion, III inducted into National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle
Dr. Henry Panion, III, the award-winning professor of music and Director of Music Technology at University of Alabama at Birmingham, has received another honor. In September, the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences inducted Panion into its Silver Circle. The Silver and Gold circles are...
Christmas at the Caboose comes to Irondale
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce has announced the date for its annual Christmas at the Caboose. The event will be held on 20th Street near City Hall on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, vendors, kids’ activities, a visit from […]
Bham Now
7 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Birmingham
Don’t want to cook your Thanksgiving Day meal this year? We have got you covered—well these Birmingham restaurants do. If you’re craving a Thanksgiving or non-turkey meal, read on to find out which Birmingham restaurants are open. In Hunstville for Thanksgiving? Check out these restaurants. 1. Fleming’s...
Bonnie Raitt brings the blues to Birmingham, shouts out local advocacy group on stage
On Wednesday night, a day after the 10-time Grammy winner turned 73, Bonnie Raitt brought the blues to the Magic City. And she brought a lot more, too.
Bham Now
Uptown Jazz Lounge now open in Birmingham [Photos]
Earlier this year Bham Now announced that Uptown Jazz—a new jazz club formed by four Birmingham entrepreneurs—would be opening soon in The Magic City. Now, we’re thrilled to announce that Uptown Jazz is officially open! Keep reading for more information. Meet Uptown Jazz 🎷. Uptown Jazz is...
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College
Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
How to get tickets to see ‘Hamilton’ the musical in Birmingham
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” is scheduled for 16 performances at the BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham next year. According to previous reports, Miranda, who played the main character on Broadway, isn’t performing in the national tour, and audience won’t see actors from the original cast. A...
hooversun.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Bluff Park Thursday
The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are scheduled to make a public appearance in Hoover on Thursday, Nov. 10, ahead of their participation in the National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham on Friday, Nov. 11. The horses and their famous beer wagon are supposed to be at the Piggly Wiggly in Bluff...
wbrc.com
Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
New golf cart dealership in Trussville announces grand opening, chance to win 2022 cart
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville has announced that the grand opening will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attend and stay for the entire grand opening will have a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon I40 Golf Cart. Icon Trussville will also provide […]
thebamabuzz.com
5 events in Tuscaloosa to get you in the holiday spirit
As holiday decorations are popping up over town and the hot chocolate cravings begin, you know the holiday season is right around the corner. It doesn’t get much better than celebrating the holidays in Tuscaloosa with your family and friends. Tuscaloosa is making sure this holiday season is going to be extra special with several fun events planned. Keep reading for more details.
wbrc.com
Ascension St. Vincent’s East says it’s having success treating veterans with ‘shock therapy’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Depression is an illness that doesn’t discriminate, but disproportionately affects our veterans. We’re learning that Ascension St. Vincent’s East is seeing a lot of new success with an old treatment. They said electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, is a highly misunderstood therapy to treat...
Birmingham’s 75th Veterans Day Parade coming Friday: Route, schedule, what to know
The nation’s oldest Veterans Day parade is gearing up for its 75th year in downtown Birmingham with both a return to its roots and a new attraction. “Each year, we want to remember and honor our nation’s Veterans who have given so much of their lives — and some even life itself — and this year, we get to show our gratitude on a bigger scale,” said Mark Ryan, president of the National Veterans Day Foundation.
birminghamtimes.com
Outraged by Water Works Issues, Commissioner Sheila Tyson to Hold Town Hall
Sherrie McCray, a 59-year-old resident of eastern Birmingham, said it was in June that she received her first exorbitant water bill. It was $525, she said. McCray, who lives in a South East Lake apartment with her husband Orlando, said she has only continued to receive bills greater than $400 since June. While she pays on her balance each month and still has water service, she and her husband rely on a fixed income and owe over $1,300 to Birmingham Water Works (BWW), she said.
birminghamtimes.com
‘We Got Married at 8 o’clock in the Morning…the Concept was ‘Morning Glory’’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
wvtm13.com
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
wbrc.com
King’s Home dedicates Ashley’s House to support girls fleeing domestic violence
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County organization called King’s Home has been serving the state of Alabama for 48 years through specialized programs that offer hope to abused adults and children. King’s Home typically serves around 300 women and teens a year who are looking for refuge....
