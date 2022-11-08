ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Christmas at the Caboose comes to Irondale

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce has announced the date for its annual Christmas at the Caboose. The event will be held on 20th Street near City Hall on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, vendors, kids’ activities, a visit from […]
IRONDALE, AL
Bham Now

7 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Birmingham

Don’t want to cook your Thanksgiving Day meal this year? We have got you covered—well these Birmingham restaurants do. If you’re craving a Thanksgiving or non-turkey meal, read on to find out which Birmingham restaurants are open. In Hunstville for Thanksgiving? Check out these restaurants. 1. Fleming’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Uptown Jazz Lounge now open in Birmingham [Photos]

Earlier this year Bham Now announced that Uptown Jazz—a new jazz club formed by four Birmingham entrepreneurs—would be opening soon in The Magic City. Now, we’re thrilled to announce that Uptown Jazz is officially open! Keep reading for more information. Meet Uptown Jazz 🎷. Uptown Jazz is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College

Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
FAIRFIELD, AL
hooversun.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Bluff Park Thursday

The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are scheduled to make a public appearance in Hoover on Thursday, Nov. 10, ahead of their participation in the National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham on Friday, Nov. 11. The horses and their famous beer wagon are supposed to be at the Piggly Wiggly in Bluff...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 events in Tuscaloosa to get you in the holiday spirit

As holiday decorations are popping up over town and the hot chocolate cravings begin, you know the holiday season is right around the corner. It doesn’t get much better than celebrating the holidays in Tuscaloosa with your family and friends. Tuscaloosa is making sure this holiday season is going to be extra special with several fun events planned. Keep reading for more details.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham’s 75th Veterans Day Parade coming Friday: Route, schedule, what to know

The nation’s oldest Veterans Day parade is gearing up for its 75th year in downtown Birmingham with both a return to its roots and a new attraction. “Each year, we want to remember and honor our nation’s Veterans who have given so much of their lives — and some even life itself — and this year, we get to show our gratitude on a bigger scale,” said Mark Ryan, president of the National Veterans Day Foundation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Outraged by Water Works Issues, Commissioner Sheila Tyson to Hold Town Hall

Sherrie McCray, a 59-year-old resident of eastern Birmingham, said it was in June that she received her first exorbitant water bill. It was $525, she said. McCray, who lives in a South East Lake apartment with her husband Orlando, said she has only continued to receive bills greater than $400 since June. While she pays on her balance each month and still has water service, she and her husband rely on a fixed income and owe over $1,300 to Birmingham Water Works (BWW), she said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

