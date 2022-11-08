Read full article on original website
Ant Anstead Posts Adorable Halloween Photos of Son Hudson After Legal Battle With Christina Hall
Ant Anstead posted new Instagram photos of his son Hudson after a lengthy legal battle with ex-wife Christina Hall over the “exploitation” of the toddler.
Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house
Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
Andy Cohen shows off daughter Lucy’s ‘Flintstones’-inspired hairdo: ‘It’s fashion’
Months after Andy Cohen said he was "workshopping" ideas for daughter Lucy's hairstyles, he's presenting his first showpiece: A top knot from the Stone Age. "I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," said the 54-year-old Bravo host in a Nov. 6 Instagram video. Cohen compared his 6-month-old daughter Lucy's hairstyle to that of Pebbles, the fictional daughter on the 1960s animated sitcom "The Flintstones."
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting Rainbow Baby
Brian McKnight is happy to be adding to his family after a difficult loss earlier this year. The "Back At One" singer and wife Leilani are expecting another baby together, McKnight revealed in an Instagram grid collage Thursday that showed him kissing his wife's bump. Sharing another three photos that...
90 Day's Mike Is Torn When Natalie Tries to Rekindle Their Marriage: 'You Made Your Bed'
Natalie left her husband Mike in Seattle a year ago, but tells him in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of 90 Day: The Single Life that she's willing to move back in and try their relationship again It's official: Natalie Mordovtseva wants Mike Youngquist back. In an exclusive preview of Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie apologizes for leaving Mike — and even admits she'd like to try things again. However, Mike, who is still legally Natalie's husband, isn't exactly thrilled at the prospect. After arriving at his home in Seattle —...
Chanel West Coast Is ‘Overjoyed’ After Giving Birth to 1st Child With Boyfriend Dom Fenison, Reveals Baby’s Name: Photos
Baby makes three! Chanel West Coast couldn’t be happier after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison – especially after a difficult delivery. “Even though it was the scariest and hardest day of my life having an emergency C-section, I am beyond overjoyed about the birth of my daughter,” the Ridiculousness host, 34, exclusively […]
Kelsea Ballerini Hits CMA Awards Red Carpet in Bombshell Balenciaga Gown First Worn by Kim Kardashian
Kelsea Ballerini is nominated for single of the year and will perform alongside Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce at the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville Kelsea Ballerini stunned on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday — in a dress first worn by Kim Kardashian! Sporting extra-long, pin-straight blonde hair, Ballerini wore a long, bright blue Balenciaga dress with a high neckline, long sleeves, built-in gloves, cutout back and a short train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. She paired the look with transparent blue high heels. ...
Elizabeth Hurley Responded To Matthew Perry's Memoir And Said He Was A "Nightmare" To Work With
Elizabeth didn't have the best time working with the Friends star on the 2002 film — but that doesn't mean she doesn't like him.
Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary
Christina Aguilera is giving people the opportunity to learn more about her life story. The five-time Grammy winner, 41, has partnered with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to release a documentary that will cover her rise to fame and personal life behind closed doors. The film promises to give an...
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline
A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2022: Photos
Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022. The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person.” The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced […]
Katy Perry's Denim CMA Awards Look Is Reminiscent of Her Viral 2014 VMAs Dress
Perry will join forces with Thomas Rhett at the award show to perform their collaboration "Where We Started" Katy Perry is a vision in denim — again! At Wednesday's CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, Perry commanded the red carpet in a denim ensemble, which reminded fans of her iconic 2014 MTV Video Music Awards Versace look. The "Dark Horse" singer, 38, rocked an off-the-shoulder, light wash, denim Marques' Almeida jumpsuit with a large bow at the waist. She accessorized the look with a...
Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany’s Relationship Timeline: From Cheating Scandal to Happy Family
First comes love, then comes marriage. Jason Aldean’s relationship with wife Brittany Aldean (née Kerr) may have gotten off to a rocky start, but the pair continue to prove that love conquers all. “Can’t believe we were in this moment 7 years ago,” Brittany captioned a wedding throwback...
Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards
Here's everything to know about Alexander Edwards, a music executive and father of a son with Amber Rose Get to know Alexander "AE" Edwards. The music executive recently made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Cher on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles; the two were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier this week. In the days that followed, the music legend received criticism for the 40-year age gap between the two. But true to form, Cher responded on Twitter with a series of tweets...
Christina Hall Gives a Tour of Her Tennessee Home — and Includes a Cameo from Husband Josh
The HGTV star, who grew up in Anaheim, California, and lives in Newport Beach full time, purchased a second home in Tennessee last year Christina Hall is showing off her new home — with a cameo from husband Joshua "Josh" Hall! The HGTV star, 39, shared a video on Instagram Friday of her second home in Tennessee, which she purchased last year. In the clip, Christina gives her followers glimpses of the exterior and interior of her newly renovated property. At the end of the video, Christina includes an...
‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Say There’s ‘Some Truth’ to Vinny Guadagnino’s Angelina Appreciation Post
An old 'Jersey Shore' clip has some fans convinced Vinny meant what he said in his appreciation post about Angelina.
bravotv.com
Katie Maloney Did Something with Ocean for the First Time That Makes Lala’s “Heart So Full”
The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared picture proof of the milestone that will melt your heart. Auntie duty looks good on Katie Maloney. Sharing an adorable photo of her date with Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean, on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted she wasn’t the one who planned the outing.
Brittany Mahomes‘ Side-by-Side Bump Photos Prove the Old Wives’ Tales Have Some Validity
You know that old wives’ tale about the shape of a baby bump being a determining sign of the child’s gender? They say if you carry high and in the shape of a basketball with all your belly in front, you’re carrying a girl, and if you carry low in the shape of a watermelon with your belly showing around your hips, the baby is a boy. Well, Brittany Mahomes may have just validated the old adage with her side-by-side bump pics. Taking to her Instagram Story to share a side-profile photo of her during her current pregnancy with her and...
Britney Spears Welcomes Home Husband After Fan Concern Over Absence
Britney Spears has shared footage of her husband Sam Asghari at home again to calm down the fans worried about their marriage. Spears said she felt "embarrassed" about posting too much on Instagram in the past week, but her latest video shows Asghari back in the house. Her husband, 28, even commented on the clip to make fun of the rumors that suggested something was wrong.
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Is So Adorable! See Her Sweetest Photos
We can’t get enough of the Kardashian kids, but the one girl who has stolen our hearts is Dream Kardashian. Whether she is hanging out with her famous cousins or her dad, Rob Kardashian, Dream is always giggling and having a great time. We love watching her grow up right before our eyes!
