Page Six

Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house

Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
NBC News

Andy Cohen shows off daughter Lucy’s ‘Flintstones’-inspired hairdo: ‘It’s fashion’

Months after Andy Cohen said he was "workshopping" ideas for daughter Lucy's hairstyles, he's presenting his first showpiece: A top knot from the Stone Age. "I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," said the 54-year-old Bravo host in a Nov. 6 Instagram video. Cohen compared his 6-month-old daughter Lucy's hairstyle to that of Pebbles, the fictional daughter on the 1960s animated sitcom "The Flintstones."
People

90 Day's Mike Is Torn When Natalie Tries to Rekindle Their Marriage: 'You Made Your Bed'

Natalie left her husband Mike in Seattle a year ago, but tells him in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of 90 Day: The Single Life that she's willing to move back in and try their relationship again It's official: Natalie Mordovtseva wants Mike Youngquist back. In an exclusive preview of Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie apologizes for leaving Mike — and even admits she'd like to try things again. However, Mike, who is still legally Natalie's husband, isn't exactly thrilled at the prospect.  After arriving at his home in Seattle —...
Us Weekly

Chanel West Coast Is ‘Overjoyed’ After Giving Birth to 1st Child With Boyfriend Dom Fenison, Reveals Baby’s Name: Photos

Baby makes three! Chanel West Coast couldn’t be happier after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison – especially after a difficult delivery. “Even though it was the scariest and hardest day of my life having an emergency C-section, I am beyond overjoyed about the birth of my daughter,” the Ridiculousness host, 34, exclusively […]
People

Kelsea Ballerini Hits CMA Awards Red Carpet in Bombshell Balenciaga Gown First Worn by Kim Kardashian

Kelsea Ballerini is nominated for single of the year and will perform alongside Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce at the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville Kelsea Ballerini stunned on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday — in a dress first worn by Kim Kardashian! Sporting extra-long, pin-straight blonde hair, Ballerini wore a long, bright blue Balenciaga dress with a high neckline, long sleeves, built-in gloves, cutout back and a short train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. She paired the look with transparent blue high heels. ...
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline

A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
Us Weekly

Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2022: Photos

Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022. The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person.” The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced […]
People

Katy Perry's Denim CMA Awards Look Is Reminiscent of Her Viral 2014 VMAs Dress

Perry will join forces with Thomas Rhett at the award show to perform their collaboration "Where We Started" Katy Perry is a vision in denim — again! At Wednesday's CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, Perry commanded the red carpet in a denim ensemble, which reminded fans of her iconic 2014 MTV Video Music Awards Versace look. The "Dark Horse" singer, 38, rocked an off-the-shoulder, light wash, denim Marques' Almeida jumpsuit with a large bow at the waist. She accessorized the look with a...
People

Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards

Here's everything to know about Alexander Edwards, a music executive and father of a son with Amber Rose Get to know Alexander "AE" Edwards. The music executive recently made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Cher on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles; the two were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier this week. In the days that followed, the music legend received criticism for the 40-year age gap between the two. But true to form, Cher responded on Twitter with a series of tweets...
People

Christina Hall Gives a Tour of Her Tennessee Home — and Includes a Cameo from Husband Josh

The HGTV star, who grew up in Anaheim, California, and lives in Newport Beach full time, purchased a second home in Tennessee last year Christina Hall is showing off her new home — with a cameo from husband Joshua "Josh" Hall! The HGTV star, 39, shared a video on Instagram Friday of her second home in Tennessee, which she purchased last year. In the clip, Christina gives her followers glimpses of the exterior and interior of her newly renovated property. At the end of the video, Christina includes an...
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Side-by-Side Bump Photos Prove the Old Wives’ Tales Have Some Validity

You know that old wives’ tale about the shape of a baby bump being a determining sign of the child’s gender? They say if you carry high and in the shape of a basketball with all your belly in front, you’re carrying a girl, and if you carry low in the shape of a watermelon with your belly showing around your hips, the baby is a boy. Well, Brittany Mahomes may have just validated the old adage with her side-by-side bump pics. Taking to her Instagram Story to share a side-profile photo of her during her current pregnancy with her and...
Newsweek

Britney Spears Welcomes Home Husband After Fan Concern Over Absence

Britney Spears has shared footage of her husband Sam Asghari at home again to calm down the fans worried about their marriage. Spears said she felt "embarrassed" about posting too much on Instagram in the past week, but her latest video shows Asghari back in the house. Her husband, 28, even commented on the clip to make fun of the rumors that suggested something was wrong.
