Palladium Futures Rises By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.48% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:55 EST on Friday, 11 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,048.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 570, 99.99% below its average volume of 5871920070.14. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Synopsys Stock Bullish By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) rose by a staggering 18.62% in 5 sessions from $276.58 to $328.08 at 15:35 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.72% to $11,305.81, following the last session’s upward trend. Synopsys’s last close was $318.76,...
Platinum Futures Bullish By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 15.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Friday, 11 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,057.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 8747, 99.99% below its average volume of 12656578870.74. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Jumps By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 13.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:03 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Copper (HG) is $3.83. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 11359, 99.99% below its average volume of 16298129600.76. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $139.75. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.172% up from its 52-week low and 8.023% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
AUD/USD Bullish Momentum: 0.767% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 0.7666% for the last session’s close. At 01:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. Concerning AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.242% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 0.955% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 15.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,251.62. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.14% up from its 52-week low and 12.51% down from its 52-week high.
IBOVESPA Bearish By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $111,125.73. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.65% up from its 52-week low and 8.63% down from its 52-week high. Index Price...
EUR/JPY Bearish Momentum: 0.823% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8229% for the last session’s close. At 10:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.30. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.482% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $143.99 and 2.342% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.74.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish Momentum With A 11% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 11.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,587.35. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 75336946, 80.25% below its average volume of...
STMicroelectronics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 12.11% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with STMicroelectronics (STM) jumping 12.11% to $36.84 on Thursday while NYSE jumped 4.45% to $15,236.27. STMicroelectronics’s last close was $32.86, 36.99% below its 52-week high of $52.15. About STMicroelectronics. STMicroelectronics N.V. and its subsidiaries design, develop, manufacture, and market semiconductor products...
NASDAQ 100 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 11 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,622.59. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 219592377, 93.22% below its average volume of 3240557144.32. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Redfin Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20.42% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Redfin jumping 20.42% to $5.19 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.88% to $11,323.33, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Redfin’s last close was $4.31,...
EUR/JPY Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 4.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Friday, 11 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.74. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.535% up from its 52-week low and 3.118% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.19% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Stanley Black & Decker jumping 10.19% to $81.39 on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 4.45% to $15,236.27, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today.
AUD/USD Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 1.5308% for the last session’s close. At 14:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. Regarding AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.04% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 1.728% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
Trip.com Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.1% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Trip.com rising 10.1% to $27.52 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ rose 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. Trip.com’s last close was $25.00,...
NYSE FANG Over 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 5.87% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 11 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,536.75. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.58% up from its 52-week low and 0.22% down from its 52-week high.
Natural Gas Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 4% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Friday, 11 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.80. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 78864, 99.99% below its average volume of 5672013186.28. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
LendingTree Stock Bullish Momentum With A 18.43% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with LendingTree (TREE) rising 18.43% to $26.48 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 7.35% to $11,114.15. LendingTree’s last close was $22.36, 85.64% below its 52-week high of $155.71. About LendingTree. LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer...
