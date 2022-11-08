(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 0.7666% for the last session’s close. At 01:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. Concerning AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.242% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 0.955% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.

1 DAY AGO