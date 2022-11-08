Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings
Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
SB Nation
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday
The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
Elbow injury to Bills' Josh Allen reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of Carson Palmer in 2008
Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, now NFL analysts for Amazon Prime Video, said during "TNF Nightcap" after the Carolina Panthers' win Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons that an injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reminds them of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's elbow injury in 2008.
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
Vikings vs. Bills: First injury report has four names
The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday afternoon. The game could be marred by injuries as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his status up in the air. For the Vikings, they had four players on their first injury report with only...
FOX Sports
These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense
Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Josh Allen wearing sleeve on his elbow to deal with injury
Josh Allen continues to be in recovery mode for the Buffalo Bills. Allen was not participating during the media portion of practice on Thursday. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg said that Allen was wearing a sleeve on his right arm. Allen suffered an injury to his elbow on his throwing arm...
Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
ESPN
Bills not rushing decision on Josh Allen, list QB as questionable
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen's status continues to be up in the air, with the Buffalo Bills quarterback listed as questionable for the game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen was a limited participant in practice Friday, his first participation this week after suffering a right elbow injury Sunday...
Vikings vs. Bills: Injury report sees improvement, Josh Allen still out
The Minnesota Vikings still have four names on Thursday’s injury report but we saw improvement with two of them. Both Cameron Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson didn’t practice for a second-consecutive day. The expectation was that Dantzler was going to miss Sunday’s game against the Bills with the ankle injury. There is worry with Tomlinson, as he hasn’t practiced since hurting his calf against the Cardinals.
Raiders place injured TE Darren Waller on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders can't seem to catch a break. This team had so much promise leading up to the season, but they've limped their way to a 2-6 record. No one thought this would be the case, especially after they landed Davante Adams in the offseason. One big reason...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Preview: Mecole Hardman's absence could open the door for Kadarius Toney
Patrick Mahomes told us before the season it would be a different Chiefs wide receiver every week. While JuJu Smith-Schuster's emergence has changed that a little bit, there has been a mysterious element to this Chiefs offense, that's the red zone touchdowns. Early in the season Clyde Edwards-Helaire was used...
Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson will be fired up with latest Bills injury report
The Buffalo Bills are in danger of letting home field advantage in the AFC playoffs slip away. After their loss to the New York Jets last week, they fell into a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs at 6-2. Even more pressing is the injury news to Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen.
Bills get positive injury update on Josh Allen
There have been plenty of nervous people all over Buffalo this week, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen dealing with an elbow injury. The thought of Allen having to miss multiple weeks kept countless people up at night. Luckily, it looks like Allen's injury isn't as serious as some might have...
