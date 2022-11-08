ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

Whitmer, Dixon get record Isabella votes in gubernatorial race

Tuesday was a record-setting day for candidates in both parties in terms of raw vote totals. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon both got more votes than previous gubernatorial candidates. In fact, Whitmer got more votes than any other ticket-topping Democrat except for Joe Biden in 2020. Whitmer’s 12,603 recorded by...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Brinks becomes first female state Senate majority leader

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - During a Democratic caucus in Lansing today, State Sen. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was officially named Michigan's first female Senate majority leader. The Democratic party has taken control of both the state House and Senate for the first time since 1984. Read the full story...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs

Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Nurses rally for competitive wages at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 nurses and community members rallied outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Borgess hospital located on Gull Road Saturday. Those who attended the rally chanted, held signs, and wore red to represent the Michigan Nurses Association. The rally is to call on Ascension executives to negotiate a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wbrn.com

Local Election Results

As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan town library defunded over LGBTQ books loses vote again, may close

Residents angry at LGBTQ-themed books voted to defund a west Michigan library on Tuesday. Private donations helped keep the library doors open when it was defunded for the first time last summer. Public and school libraries around Michigan are receiving criticism for including books that conservatives charge ‘groom’ children...
MICHIGAN STATE

