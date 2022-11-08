Read full article on original website
Clerks: Record number of voters in Kent and Ottawa counties
A record number of voters cast ballots in this week's election in Kent and Ottawa counties, a turnout driven in part by a hotly contested governor's race and three statewide proposals, clerks said.
Kent, Ottawa counties saw record midterm turnouts Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent and Ottawa county voters cast their ballots in record numbers Tuesday, Nov. 8, shattering previous turnout records for midterm elections. In Kent County, 301,027 of the county’s 510,238 registered voters cast their ballot Tuesday, according to the unofficial election results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office.
RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
Morning Sun
Whitmer, Dixon get record Isabella votes in gubernatorial race
Tuesday was a record-setting day for candidates in both parties in terms of raw vote totals. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon both got more votes than previous gubernatorial candidates. In fact, Whitmer got more votes than any other ticket-topping Democrat except for Joe Biden in 2020. Whitmer’s 12,603 recorded by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
Kalamazoo County’s blue wave, and 5 other takeaways from 2022 election results
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of votes cast in the Portage school board election and to correct how Kevin Belson finished in that race. At least in Kalamazoo County, Tuesday’s election resulted in a big blue wave. In statewide races, county voters...
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
iheart.com
Brinks becomes first female state Senate majority leader
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - During a Democratic caucus in Lansing today, State Sen. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was officially named Michigan's first female Senate majority leader. The Democratic party has taken control of both the state House and Senate for the first time since 1984. Read the full story...
nbc25news.com
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
bridgemi.com
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
WWMTCw
Nurses rally for competitive wages at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 nurses and community members rallied outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Borgess hospital located on Gull Road Saturday. Those who attended the rally chanted, held signs, and wore red to represent the Michigan Nurses Association. The rally is to call on Ascension executives to negotiate a...
State Rep. Matt Hall tapped as new GOP House leader
State. Rep. Matt Hall of Comstock Township will be the Republican caucus leader for the 2023-2024 legislative term.
wbrn.com
Local Election Results
As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
Library caught in flap over LGBTQ material loses millage
An embattled western Michigan library targeted by residents opposed to LGBTQ materials on its shelves has lost most of its funding with the latest failure of the renewal of a property tax millage.
bridgemi.com
Michigan town library defunded over LGBTQ books loses vote again, may close
Residents angry at LGBTQ-themed books voted to defund a west Michigan library on Tuesday. Private donations helped keep the library doors open when it was defunded for the first time last summer. Public and school libraries around Michigan are receiving criticism for including books that conservatives charge ‘groom’ children...
WWMTCw
Allegan County prescribed burn to stimulate lupine growth, reduce brush
MANILUS TWP, Mich. — Allegan County performed a prescribed burn in Manilus Township Thursday afternoon. The burn on about 112 acres of land was intended to stimulate the growth of lupine and reduce brush intruding on open spaces in the ecosystem, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
‘It’s a new day in West Michigan,’ Hillary Scholten says after big win over Republican John Gibbs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Calling it a “new day in West Michigan,” Democrat Hillary Scholten on Wednesday celebrated her resounding victory over Republican John Gibbs in West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, saying it represents a “declarative statement” about the region’s priorities and values.
