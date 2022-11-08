Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
kitco.com
Endeavour Mining reports lower net earnings in Q3, on track to achieve 2022 guidance
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's Q3 2022 all-in sustaining costs (AISC) amounted to $960 per ounce sold, stable over Q2 2022...
CNBC
Credit Agricole third-quarter profit beats forecasts on corporate loan growth
Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll. Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll, helped by one-off items such as the sale of the La Medicale insurance business.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 14, 2022 : TSN, ACM, XRAY, TSEM, MNDY, ROIV, TWKS, YOU, QFIN, FREY, OTLY, VRDN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 7.56 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Markets Pump the Brakes After Thursday Rally: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Intel, Occidental, Roku and More
Friday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Freeport-McMoRan, GSK, Intel, L3Harris Technologies, Occidental Petroleum, Roku, Six Flags Entertainment, Spirit AeroSystems, Sprouts Farmers Market, TuSimple and more.
This Beaten-Down Buffett Stock Is a Buying Opportunity
It strikes the balance between growth and profitability.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
msn.com
8 Best Oil Stocks of 2022
Oil prices might not go up forever, but right now oil is the profitable stock market play with exceptional year-to-date returns. Here are some of the top oil stock picks that could continue to perform well for the rest of 2022. Top 8 Oil Stocks To Consider in 2022. Here’s...
Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Beyond Meat shares fell to a 52-week low of $11.56 before closing at $11.82 on Wednesday. They continued to fall in after-market trading after Beyond Meat released its third quarter results. U.S. food service sales rose 5.6% as partners like Panda Express expanded the rollout of plant-based chicken. But U.S. retail sales fell nearly 12%. International revenue also fell as Beyond Meat cut prices and the strong dollar weakened foreign profits.
Here's Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Strong Buy
Health insurance is a promising industry and Molina Healthcare operates among the top players in the sector.
NASDAQ
Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
Shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) are up 26.2% on Friday as of 1:52 p.m. ET, following the spatial-data company's release late yesterday of its third-quarter 2022 report. The stock's rise is largely attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings exceeding the Wall Street consensus estimate, as well as management increasing its full-year 2022 outlook for earnings. It also slightly raised the midpoint of its outlook range for annual subscription revenue.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) posts mixed result
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stock fell 3.97% (As on November 9, 12:09:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Total average global production rose to 1,180 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, or Mboed, for the third quarter of 2022, up from 1,160 Mboed in the same period a year earlier. Oil and gas pre-tax income on continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.3 billion, compared to pre-tax income of $4.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, average WTI and Brent marker prices were $91.55 per barrel and $97.59 per barrel, respectively. Average worldwide realized crude oil prices decreased by approximately 12 percent from the prior quarter to $94.89 per barrel. Average worldwide realized NGL prices decreased by approximately 16 percent from the prior quarter to $35.22 per barrel. Average domestic realized gas prices increased by approximately 13 percent from the prior quarter to $7.06 per Mcf.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Materion, Marathon Oil and Marathon Petroleum
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/22, Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO), and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/8/22, Marathon Oil Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/12/22, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/12/22. As a percentage of MTRN's recent stock price of $80.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Materion Corp to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when MTRN shares open for trading on 11/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for MRO to open 0.28% lower in price and for MPC to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Chesapeake Energy (CHK)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 12/1/22. As a percentage of CHK's recent stock price of $100.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when CHK shares open for trading on 11/14/22.
tipranks.com
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) Misses on Earnings and Revenue
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.40, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.31 per share. Revenue came in at $195.5 billion. This was lower than the $200.2 million that analysts were looking for. The...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
Earnings Previews: Home Depot, Tencent Music, Walmart
Two Dow 30 companies are on deck to report quarterly results before markets open Tuesday. Here's what analysts expect to hear from them and from China's largest streaming music company.
tipranks.com
Is Algonquin Power Stock’s (TSE:AQN) 7.7% Dividend in Danger Following Q3 Earnings Plunge?
Algonquin Power & Utilities reported Q3 earnings that caused its stock to plunge. The earnings miss and lowered guidance may be a cause for concern for dividend investors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) reported Q3-2022 earnings results earlier today that left investors unimpressed. While revenue beat expectations, earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates, and the company lowered its outlook for the rest of the year due to inflation and higher interest rates. Its guidance even implies that its dividend is not the safest. As a result, the stock finished down almost 20%. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) Beats Earnings Estimates
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) stock rose 5.69% (As on November 10, 11:05:22 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as users curtailed spending and ditched online games for outdoor activities. Roblox changed the period of estimated paying user life to 28 months from 25 months, resulting in a $111 million decrease in revenue during the reporting quarter. It also lowered costs by $25.5 million. The company’s results come as growth rates plummet in the broader gaming sector after people stepped outdoors and reserved spending for essential items in a bid to counter inflation. Compounding challenges further, a deteriorating economy continues to ravage the advertising industry, including giants such as Snap Inc and Facebook owner Meta Platforms.
