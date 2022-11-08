ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla recalls over 40K vehicles due to power steering issue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is recalling about 40,170 of its Model S and Model X vehicles over concerns they could lose power steering, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . Only around 1% of these 2017-21 Model S and Model X vehicles are affected.

As a result of a recent firmware update, the affected vehicles’ electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system may mistake ordinary road conditions (like potholes and bumps) as unexpected events, triggering a loss of power steering, according to the report.

Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police

Tesla said over 97% of vehicles under this recall have already been updated over the air. No further action will be needed from owners using Tesla firmware 2022.36.5 or later, the company says.

The electric vehicle manufacturer says all Tesla stores and service centers will be notified about the recall and that owner notification letters should be sent out.

Tesla said it’s not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Several Tesla models have been the subject of recalls this year, with Reuters reporting Tesla has issued 17 recalls covering 3.4 million vehicles in 2022. As of Tuesday, Tesla shares were down 1.4% during pre-market trading, a trend Forbes says has been seen after previous recalls as well.

Related
WKRG News 5

Foley Police: 2 men dead in suspected murder/suicide in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police said two men are dead following what appears to be a murder/suicide early Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers responded to a reported suicide at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the 1600 block of North Pine Street. “Officers discovered a man with […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Conservative group pressing states to adopt laws protecting companies from ‘political boycotts’: report

A conservative organization is planning to push state lawmakers across the country to adopt legislation to shield American companies from “political boycotts.”  The Guardian reported on Friday that the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) will lobby legislators to back its proposal at its States and Nation Policy Summit in Washington later this month.  The plan […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WKRG News 5

These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

