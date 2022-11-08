ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

Tesla recalls over 40K vehicles due to power steering issue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laPVY_0j3XcX9600

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is recalling about 40,170 of its Model S and Model X vehicles over concerns they could lose power steering, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . Only around 1% of these 2017-21 Model S and Model X vehicles are affected.

As a result of a recent firmware update, the affected vehicles’ electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system may mistake ordinary road conditions (like potholes and bumps) as unexpected events, triggering a loss of power steering, according to the report.

Elon Musk tells followers to vote for Republican congressional candidates

Tesla said over 97% of vehicles under this recall have already been updated over the air. No further action will be needed from owners using Tesla firmware 2022.36.5 or later, the company says.

The electric vehicle manufacturer says all Tesla stores and service centers will be notified about the recall and that owner notification letters should be sent out.

Tesla said it’s not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Several Tesla models have been the subject of recalls this year, with Reuters reporting Tesla has issued 17 recalls covering 3.4 million vehicles in 2022. As of Tuesday, Tesla shares were down 1.4% during pre-market trading, a trend Forbes says has been seen after previous recalls as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Bird overtakes Miller in Iowa Attorney General election

DES MOINES, Iowa – The longest-serving state Attorney General in the nation, Iowa’s Tom Miller, appears to have lost his bid for re-election. Though the race hasn’t been officially called by the Associated Press, results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website show Republican Brenna Bird leads Democrat Miller 50.8% to 49.13% with 97 of […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call

DES MOINES, Iowa — The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News. Axne, Iowa’s lone House Democrat, has represented the district covering Des Moines as […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Hinson wins re-election to Congress as Mathis concedes

DES MOINES, IOWA – US Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Liz Mathis in Iowa’s first congressional district after Mathis conceded. It is the second election win for Hinson, a Republican, who unseated one-term Democrat Abby Finkenauer in...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Marshalltown crash victims

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — From wreckage to remembrance. “I’ve been a police officer for almost thirty years and this is the worst crash scene I’ve ever seen,” said Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper. The impact of Friday’s deadly crash in Marshalltown’s 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Rep. Axne has a challenge for Nunn after he defeated her

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four years ago, Cindy Axne made history. But after two terms as one of the first women elected to Congress in the state’s history, she conceded defeat Wednesday afternoon. Her loss marked a brutal election for Democrats in prominent races in Iowa. Zach Nunn, the Republican state senator from Bondurant, defeated […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Multiple arrests after Des Moines kidnapping case leads to murder suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say an investigation into a drug-related kidnapping led them to a suspect in a murder investigation from October. Police began investigating Monday night after 20-year-old Capone Blake was reported missing as the victim of a rumored kidnapping, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Tuesday morning, police […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa voters approve gun rights amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowans voted Tuesday to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution, a move that will make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws. By approving the constitutional amendment, Iowa joins Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Roland-Story wrestling champ charged with felony assault

STORY COUNTY, IOWA — A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with Felony Assault for allegedly penetrating a victim’s anus with an object. According to the Story County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Kade Blume of Roland was charged this week. The alleged assault happened “in the early part of 2022”, according to […]
ROLAND, IA
WHO 13

2 escape early morning Bondurant house fire

BONDURANT, Iowa – Two people safely escaped a burning home in Bondurant early Tuesday morning.  Fire crews were called to the home in the 200 block of Alpha Street NW just before 5:00 a.m. on a report of a house fire, according to Bondurant Fire Chief Aaron Kreuder. He said a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy […]
BONDURANT, IA
WHO 13

4 Iowa Powerball tickets miss $2.04 billion jackpot by 1 number

CLIVE, Iowa – While the ticket that won the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot wasn’t sold in Iowa, there were still some tickets sold in the state that could net their owners some big bucks. The winning numbers from Monday’s delayed drawing were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with the Powerball 10. The Power […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy