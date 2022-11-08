NEW YORK - Police need help finding two women accused in a lottery scam in Queens.It happened on Oct. 17.Investigators say the suspects walked up to a 70-year-old woman who was standing at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and 80th Street.They allegedly told her they had a winning lottery ticket and convinced her to give them money for it.Police say the victim handed over $6,500 in cash and about $3,600 worth of jewelry.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

QUEENS, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO