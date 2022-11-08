ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Otis Jones
3d ago

whatever this Black Sea seafood restaurant is on I'm going to bring my whole family there and we're going to enjoy ourselves black Brothers Black sisters let's go support our peoples

Linda Jacobs
4d ago

I didn't know that there's a Black owned business in City Island. I'll be there to support my People. Seafood Kingz One Love

Bronx Exhibit Celebrates “Friendship and Activism” of Puerto Rican LGBTQ+ Activist

In honor of LGBTQ+ History Month in October, Bronx Community College Archives and Special Collections and Bronx Community College LGBTQI+ Resource Room, in partnership with the Bronx County Historical Society, opened Have a Heart: Friendship & Activism of Jesús Lebrón, an exhibit that celebrates Bronx-born, Puerto Rican activist, Jesús Lebrón, and his central role in struggles for LGBTQ+ rights, including marriage equality.
CBS New York

2 women accused in lottery scam in Queens

NEW YORK - Police need help finding two women accused in a lottery scam in Queens.It happened on Oct. 17.Investigators say the suspects walked up to a 70-year-old woman who was standing at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and 80th Street.They allegedly told her they had a winning lottery ticket and convinced her to give them money for it.Police say the victim handed over $6,500 in cash and about $3,600 worth of jewelry.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
CBS New York

Only on 2: Bronx principal accused of shaking down teachers

NEW YORK - A landmark program to bring teachers here from the Dominican Republic to teach bilingual education is being probed by city and federal investigators amid allegations some were subjected to a shakedown scheme and threatened with loss of their visas if they didn't pay up. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports, MS 80 in the Bronx is a school in turmoil. CBS2 has learned that its principal, Emmanuel Polanco, has been reassigned by Schools Chancellor David Banks as city and federal investigators sift through a sea of disturbing allegations that several teachers brought here from the Dominican Republic were reportedly...
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: HPD Launches Lottery for Senior Apartments at 2850 Webster Avenue

NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for senior apartments at 2850 Webster Avenue, a 12-story, mixed-use building in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. 2856 Webster Avenue, and sister development, 410 Bedford Park Boulevard, are located on...
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
norwoodnews.org

Community Mourns Passing of Mrs Grace Seimer, Beloved Resident & 52nd Pct Community Council Member

Norwood News has been made aware of the sad death of Mrs. Grace Siemer, a longtime Bronx resident and member of the 52nd Precinct Community Council. In a message posted to social media, president of the council, Brenda Caldwell Paris, said, “It has taken me a while to get myself together to place this post. I know and realize that God knows, sees all, and in the end, he does what’s best. With my deepest, sincere sorrow, I must share with you the passing of an amazing woman, a loyal community activist, our dear friend and council member, Mrs. Grace Siemer. Grace was called home to glory on Saturday, November 5th.”
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Hypebae

Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC

Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
