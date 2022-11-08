ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Windy Wednesday with Clouds Moving in. Tracking TS Nicole…

By Jenna Petracci
 3 days ago

We have a lot going on this week when it comes to the weather! All eyes are on Tropical Storm Nicole, that will likely soon become Hurricane Nicole, before making landfall in Florida. Landfall is possible anywhere between Daytona Beach and Boca Raton, sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

In the CSRA, under clear skies, we’ll see much cooler temperatures tonight with Lows in the upper 40. We’ll see clouds move in early tomorrow morning from the outflow of Nicole. Winds will stay gusty up to 25 mph. Temperatures will also be cooler with Highs in the upper 60s with the clouds and winds throughout the entire day.

Our impacts increase Thursday as the outer rain bands will move in. That is expected to happen in the late afternoon, with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Wind gusts could reach tropical storm strength of 40 mph, but that will likely be in our southern-most counties. Those counties also have a higher chance of severe weather, with a marginal risk in place. There is a slight risk of excessive rainfall, and marginal for the rest of the CSRA. At this time 1-3″ of rain is expected. The bulk of the impacts will take place late Thursday night through early Friday morning. A Vipir 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday since this will likely impact those leaving for work or school in the morning.

A cold front will push Nicole to our Northeast Friday evening, leaving behind just some clouds and winds. Rain should end by the late afternoon, but of course this is still a changing forecast. That front will bring in a much colder air mass which will drop temperatures significantly over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Sunday and all of next week, and lows will be near freezing in the low to mid 30s. Rain will be possible the middle of next week.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yb3lC_0j3XcA5d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeNwF_0j3XcA5d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1G4p_0j3XcA5d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UegLV_0j3XcA5d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXHff_0j3XcA5d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgVeC_0j3XcA5d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpooR_0j3XcA5d00
