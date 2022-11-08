Read full article on original website
Cindy Trent
3d ago
There's more to it than meets the eye. It just says it gives the legislature the POWER to make changes. The state says it will make it up to the counties what they lose . I don't know about giving the state more power, they will for sure take it off business. That might be a good thing, but come on they're going up our taxes somewhere else .Like sales tax.
Reply
5
Related
Consultants don’t suggest splitting West Virginia’s DHHR
A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia's health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted.
WSAZ
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
WSAZ
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
Here are north central West Virginia’s voter turnout rates
Midterm Election voter turnout appeared to return to normal levels in 2022 after 2018's spike to 50%, preliminary numbers suggest.
WSAZ
West Virginia voters reject Amendment 4
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters have rejected Amendment 4. On the ballot as the Summary of Purpose for the Education Accountability Amendment, the amendment would have made State Board of Education policies subject to legislative review, approval, amendment or rejection. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election night, those margins grew even larger. […]
WV voters reject all four amendments on ballot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the...
WDTV
Gov. Justice says voters “stomped” on Amendment 2
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia voters rejected all four amendment on the ballot this year. Among them was Amendment 2, it would’ve given lawmakers the power to eliminate the vehicle tax. Charleston could have also cut taxes on business equipment. Republican Gov. Jim Justice went on a statewide...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
WVNT-TV
West Virginia Amendment 2 fails at the polls
UPDATE: ( 11:12 P.M. Nov. 8, 2022) – As of 11:12 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, the Associated Press is calling the race against Amendment 2, saying voters have struck it down at the polls. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is currently failing on the Nov. 8,...
WBOY
Which West Virginia breweries have the most beers in the top 30?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We’ve gone through the highest-rated beers in West Virginia, with Chestnut Brew Work’s Halleck Pale Ale being the most consistently highest-rated beer. But which breweries have the best claim to being consistently the best? (By online rating standards of course) Using the beer...
wvpublic.org
State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4
West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for November 11
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WTAP
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
LIVE MAP: Virginia election congressional race results 2022
As polls close across the commonwealth, results from thousands of local precincts will determine the outcome in Virginia's 11 congressional districts -- the first under new maps drawn by the state Supreme Court in 2021.
West Virginia early voting trends downwards for 2022 General Election
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Early voting has come to a close nationwide, and reports from the U.S. Elections Project show the number of early votes across the country has increased from the last midterm election in 2018, but West Virginia has seen the opposite. National statistics show the total of early voters rose from 39.1 […]
What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots. We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, […]
Gov. Youngkin weighs in on Spanberger-Vega race in Virginia, Trump's plans
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) appeared on the CBS News Election Night special to discuss election results in Virginia and around the country.
thecentersquare.com
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
Metro News
Amendment Two on personal property taxes is resoundingly defeated
Amendment Two, the hottest issue on West Virginia ballots, was defeated on Election Night. “It was an absolute, ill-fated idea,” said Gov. Jim Justice, who campaigned around the state against the amendment. The governor added, “We’ve heard the voice of the people.”. The MetroNews decision desk called...
Comments / 15