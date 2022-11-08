Read full article on original website
Households start to receive £324 cost-of-living payments into bank accounts
Millions of people on low incomes will start to receive payments of £324 into their bank accounts from Tuesday as part of the Government’s cost-of-living support. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will start making the payments directly into eligible people’s bank accounts from Tuesday. There...
BHP shareholders vote against resolution to lobby Australian government on climate
SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - BHP Group shareholders voted against a resolution calling on the mining giant to lobby the Australian government on its climate change policy at its annual general meeting on Thursday. Only 13% of shareholders voted in favour of the resolution, which was opposed by BHP's board,...
How are these 3 ASX uranium shares faring today?
Uranium is a radioactive metal used to fuel nuclear reactors, submarines, etc. Australia is one of the largest producers of uranium in the world. Uranium is a radioactive material and can be used as fuel to run nuclear reactors and submarines, etc. Uranium is found on the earth’s surface in many rocks and in water.
How have these ASX banking stocks fared this quarter?
Australian banks have demonstrated a robust economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Financial Group reported a 15% growth in underlying EBITDA in 2022. The Australian financial system is still in good health and well positioned to support the country's ongoing economic growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, Australian banks are well capitalised. With the help of a robust economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic's effects, banks have been able to unwind around half of the provisions they made at the beginning of the epidemic and return cash to shareholders.
UPDATE 2-Mexico nominates central banker Esquivel for IDB presidency -sources
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexico has nominated Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had previously said Alicia Barcena, former head of the United...
BRIEF-Roche Launches Pilot Brand, Expands Retail Channels For Covid-19 At-Home Test
* ROCHE LAUNCHES PILOT BRAND, EXPANDS RETAIL CHANNELS FOR COVID-19 AT-HOME TEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Fed's Harker says favors possible rate hike pause when funds rate hits around 4.5%
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Thursday the point where the central bank might pause on rate rises could be getting closer. "I am in the camp of wanting to get to what would clearly be a restrictive stance, somewhere north of four-ish,...
Ansell (ASX:ANN) expects lower earnings in FY23 shares fall
Ansell has committed to achieve net zero by 2030. Sales during financial year 2022 declined in comparison to the previous year. In financial year 2023, the company expects lower earnings. Health and safety protection solution provider Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) on Thursday (10 November 2022) shared that its surgical gloves business...
UPDATE 2-ECB hawks call for growth-curbing rate hikes to tame inflation
LJUBLJANA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Three of the European Central Bank's most outspoken policy hawks called on Thursday for raising interest rates to a level that weakens growth in order to curb high inflation, which they said was at a growing risk of taking hold in the euro zone. With...
BRIEF-Geechs Inc - Notice Regarding Acquisition Of Shares Of Launch Group Holdings Pty Ltd In Australia
* GEECHS INC - NOTICE REGARDING ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF LAUNCH GROUP HOLDINGS PTY LTD IN AUSTRALIA. * GEECHS INC - TO BUY 70% OF SHARES OF LAUNCH GROUP HOLDINGS TO MAKE IT A CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARY Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Gold steady as investors seek direction from U.S. inflation data
(Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors held back from placing big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data that may provide cues on further interest rate increases, with the outcome of U.S. midterm elections also on the radar. Spot gold was steady at $1,707.29 per ounce...
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) confirms very high VHM “Azaria target”, delivering on PEA upside promise
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) has confirmed the identification of a new very high VHM Azaria target near the Koko Massava deposit. The target yielded exceptional mineralogy, as confirmed by its laboratory and mineralogical results. Laboratory result confirms THM grades from reconnaissance auger holes. QEMSCAN-based mineralogy has returned excellent VHM results. MRG...
UPDATE 1-Richmond Fed's Barkin: Inflation fight "may lead to a downturn"
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's fight to lower inflation "may lead to a downturn" as the central bank's interest rate increases are "challenged" by still-high consumer savings, still-tight labor markets and ongoing supply problems, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday. The worst of the inflation...
Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) regional EM survey identifies single 42kmx9km brine anomaly, indicating lithium in brines at Bitterwasser
Arcadia Minerals (ASX:AM7) has encountered substantial geophysical anomalies suggesting the characteristics of brine trap sites at the Bitterwasser project. Most prominent geophysical feature measures 42km in length by 9km in width. The company believes that the EM survey outcomes represent a great step towards possibly confirming the presence of lithium-enriched...
U.S., EU plan AI roadmap at next trade, technology council meeting on Dec. 5
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States and European Union plan to release a new artificial intelligence roadmap that prioritizes security and risk management at the next meeting of a joint trade and technology council, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. Commerce Undersecretary for International Trade Marisa Lago...
Aguia’s (ASX:AGR) natural fertiliser testing on pasture delivers outstanding results
Aguia Resources has announced highly encouraging results of agronomic tests using its natural fertiliser Pampafos® from its phosphate project. All agronomical tests were performed in the southernmost Brazilian State of Rio Grande do Sul. Test results demonstrate spreading of P2O5 through Pampafos® fertiliser on native pastures led to better...
BRIEF-FTX Says Reached Deal With Tron To Establish Facility To Let Holders Of TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, HT To Swap Assets From FTX 1:1 To External Wallets- Tweet
* FTX SAYS REACHED A DEAL WITH TRON TO ESTABLISH FACILITY TO LET HOLDERS OF TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, HT TO SWAP ASSETS FROM FTX 1:1 TO EXTERNAL WALLETS - TWEET. * FTX- AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WE WILL BE DISABLING TRON DEPOSITS FOR ALL USERS DURING THIS PERIOD. *...
