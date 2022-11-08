Read full article on original website
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Indicates That We Are at a Catastrophic Ocean Warming “Tipping Point”
A new study charts 45,000,000 years of Antarctic temperature change. Scientists have created the first charts of Antarctic ocean temperatures over the last 45 million years using molecular fossils and machine learning, providing vital insights into future sea level changes. The researchers, led by experts from Victoria University of Wellington...
cnylatinonewspaper.com
New Immigration Program
Last month, the Biden Administration surprised us with an announcement about a new rule for the Venezuelan citizens. Immigration announced a joint action with Mexico to reduce the number of Venezuelans arriving at the Southwest border fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis. Now, any Venezuelan who enters the United States...
Record number of Americans granted temporary resident visas to live in Mexico
A new report from the Mexican federal government shows more than 8,000 Americans were granted temporary resident visas in the first nine months of 2022. That number represents an 85 percent jump from 2019 numbers. Many of the newcomers are remote workers who are able to get more for the...
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
The Verge
Temperatures are rising at super speed in the US
The US is heating up faster than the world as a whole, making the nation already very vulnerable to the consequences of climate change. “The things Americans value most are at risk,” according to a recently released draft of a major national climate report. That includes Americans’ food and water supplies, cherished traditions and pastimes, and communities transforming into untenable places to live.
U.S. intelligence report shows UAE efforts to meddle in American political system: Washington Post
A classified U.S. intelligence report states that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, has engaged in an extensive effort to influence U.S. political decisions. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the UAE’s efforts include legal and illegal measures to try to influence the country’s foreign…
CNBC
Climate change threatens to destroy 'the things Americans value most,' U.S. government warns
The U.S. must ramp up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades as climate change worsens disasters and threatens water supplies and public health across the country, according to a major draft report released by the federal government on Monday. "The things Americans value most are...
Watch: Flyover above world’s largest volcano as rumbles continue on Hawaii’s Big Island
Mauna Loa has been in a heightened state of unrest since September and is the focal point of dozens of earthquakes every day.
Ancient Viruses Trapped in Permafrost for Thousands of Years Are Waking Up
As global temperatures continue to rise, the Arctic could become a fertile breeding ground for future pandemics.
Narcity
A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)
A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.
Triple threat Thursday: Tropical storm, severe weather and blizzard to impact the US
A wild weather week is shaping up for the U.S. for several parts of the country, and the variety of weather will impact millions on Thursday.
Quartz
The economics of the fentanyl supply chain
Fentanyl is a synthetic drug, which means that unlike heroin or cocaine, it can be made in a lab without the need of raw ingredients derived from plants such as poppy or coca. Instead it’s made with a compound called NPP (N-phenethyl-4-piperidone) and a combination of other chemicals, and is sold as a powder or in pills.
nationalhogfarmer.com
APHIS, U.S. Customs and Border Protection unveil new strategic plan
USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have released the 2022 – 2026 Joint Agency Strategic Plan for their shared Agricultural Quarantine Inspection program. The AQI program plays a critical role in protecting U.S. agriculture and the environment by preventing the introduction and...
americanmilitarynews.com
N. Korea fires three missiles after denouncing allies for extending aerial drills
North Korea fired three more short-range ballistic missiles Thursday night, after a top North Korean military official denounced South Korea and the US for extending the “Vigilant Storm” air combat exercise. The South Korean military detected three short-range ballistic missiles being fired from the area of Koksan County...
