Jason Aldean predicts his youngest daughter will be a big fan of the CMA Awards when she’s older

Read full article on original website
Related
A chat with Mosquito Coast star Melissa George, about the ‘hard journey’ of this Apple drama
When Melissa George was first offered the role of Margot Fox — the long-suffering yet steely and determined wife and mother in Apple’s drama The Mosquito Coast — it was the kind of invitation that briefly gave her pause. “If you’re game to play Margot …” she was told, in such a way that made her wonder, wait, hold on … what am I getting myself into here?
‘Gilmore Girls’: Edward Herrmann Lived in a Small Connecticut Town Just Like Stars Hollow
Edward Herrmann's 'Gilmore Girls' character Richard Gilmore was used to the luxuries of a capital city, but the actor himself called a Stars Hollow-like town in Connecticut home.
‘The Amazing Race’ Fans Love Season 34 Because It Lacks ‘Verbal Abuse’
'The Amazing Race' fans discovered why they are loving season 34 so far, and it all comes down to the chemistry and interactions between teammates.
Comments / 0