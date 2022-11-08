Red Wings lose Zadina for up to two months, Sundqvist, Bertuzzi nearing returns

As the Red Wings lose one forward to injury, two more are soon to return.

Head coach Derek Lalonde announced Tuesday that Filip Zadina will miss six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury he suffered when blocking a shot in last Thursday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

It's a tough blow for the former sixth overall pick who was hoping to take a step forward this season after signing a three-year deal with Detroit over the summer. He was pointless through nine games.

Good news is, Oskar Sundqvist is on the doorstep of returning from the upper-body injury that cost him the last six games with Lalonde calling him "day to day" and Tyler Bertuzzi should return next week from the upper-body injury he suffered in Detroit's second game of the season.

Lalonde said the Wings are "hoping to see" Bertuzzi on their West Coast trip that begins Saturday in LA and ends next Thursday in San Jose, putting him in "that seven to 10 day range." Same goes for defenseman Jake Walman, who underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason.

The 6'3 Sundqvist will likely return Thursday when the Red Wings host the Rangers.

"We miss Sunny," said Lalonde. "He’s a heavy body. He gives us something we really don’t have. He was excellent in the net front (on the power play), he was in our top four on the penalty kill. That one stung when he went out."

The Red Wings, who are also without forward Jakub Vrana who remains in the NHL's player assistance program, have weathered the injuries well. They took a three-game winning streak into Tuesday night's game against Montreal and sit in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Their 7-3-2 record is their best start through 12 games since 2010-11.