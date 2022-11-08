Jennifer Garner Makes Caramel Corn on 'Pretend Cooking Show'

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company

Jennifer Garner is always a joy on social media, with cute photos and funny videos, and today she brought laughs and cooking skills to a new post.

The mother of three posted a video she called "#PretendCookingShow: Caramel Corn" on Instagram. Set to Meghan Trainor's new song, "Made You Look," Garner invited her followers into her kitchen as she made homemade caramel corn.

As she cooked, Garner used her acting skills to pretend that she was the star of a popular cooking show, like Giada De Laurentiis or Rachel Ray, even pretending to be shocked by the sound of something in the kitchen.

The final product was a bunch of (likely) delicious caramel corn that Garner snacked on while dancing around.

Garner captioned the video, "My mom’s friend Helen made caramel corn and sent it to my sisters and me every autumn for years. Eventually, she passed down her recipe and asked us to keep up the tradition. Well, that little notecard is tucked away in a book somewhere, but this recipe from @kingarthurbaking is pretty darn close. Try this fast train to goodness for a treat that tastes just like fall, thanks to our wonderful Mrs. Epps. 🍁🍿."

Luckily for fans who want to try to replicate Garner's caramel corn, she shared the exact recipe from King Arthur Baking Company, as well.

She listed the ingredients as 1/2 cup of unpopped popcorn kernels (which equals about 15 cups of popcorn when popped), 2 tbsp of molasses, 1 cup of packed brown sugar, 8 tbsp cold salted butter, 1/4 cup of light corn syrup, 1/2 tsp of baking soda, and salt, though she didn't list a specific measurement for the last ingredient, so it's at your discretion.

For the cooking directions, she wrote: "1. Preheat oven to 200°F and line two large rimmed baking sheets with parchment. 2. Pop your corn! 🍿 Pour the popcorn into a large bowl, remove any unpopped kernels. 3. In a 3 quart saucepan over med-high heat cook the molasses, brown sugar, butter, and corn syrup, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves. Boil syrup, stirring occasionally, for 5 mins until it reaches 250°-255°F on digital or candy thermometer. It will darken slightly."

The recipe continues, "4. Remove saucepan from heat and add baking soda (and I add some salt!); stir well (the mixture will foam). 5. Immediately (and carefully0 pour the hot syrup over the popped corn and stir until corn is well coated. 6. Spread the hot caramel corn on the sheet pans. Bake at 200°F for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. 7. Remove from oven and let cool before storing in an airtight container."

Her last step? "8. Yum."

As expected, people found the video amusing, with many commenting things along the lines of, "Oh this looks scrumptious," and, "Looks sooooo good !!! 😍."

One person wrote on the post, "Always here for your cooking content. Hoping you make something from Jen Hatmaker’s cookbook next 😍😍😍."