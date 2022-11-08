ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood

Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Partnership seeks to make Montgomery County ‘the Silicon Valley of health computing’

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A new partnership between Montgomery County and several of the state’s largest institutions has the potential to spur ground-breaking medical advances through the use of cutting edge computing technology, officials said this week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

USA Today’s Top 10 includes two DC beer gardens

USA Today’s new 2022 Readers Choice 10 Best Beer Gardens awards picks two that are in D.C. Dacha Beer Garden ranks No. 5, and Aslin Beer Company ranks No. 8. D.C. technically has three beer gardens in the Top 10 list, considering Dacha has two locations, one in Shaw and one near Nats Park in Navy Yard, which opened in 2019.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Oduro leads George Mason against American after 20-point showing

American Eagles (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the American Eagles after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in George Mason’s 83-69 win over the Longwood Lancers. George Mason went 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots averaged...
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed

Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. man pleads guilty in dogfighting ring

A Forestville, Maryland, man is the latest defendant to plead guilty to federal charges related to a local dogfighting ring that held fights in an area ranging from North Carolina to Philadelphia. Laron Mecco “Frog” West, 46, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to charges of running the conspiracy that he and...
FORESTVILLE, MD
WTOP

Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner

Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
DUMFRIES, VA
WTOP

Oakton homeowner shoots, kills intruder

An Oakton, Virginia, homeowner shot and killed a man in what police are calling self-defense after the man attacked the homeowner with a large landscaping rock inside his home Wednesday night. “We’re fortunate nobody else was injured by this incident. There are two children that were inside the home as...
OAKTON, VA
WTOP

Woman found guilty of killing mother, sister in Fairfax Co. has conviction vacated

Less than a year after she was found guilty of murdering her mother and her sister in 2017, Megan Hargan’s conviction has been vacated. “We are disappointed that a juror’s inappropriate actions led to this double murder conviction being vacated. We are still committed to getting justice for the victims of this crime,” Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement Wednesday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Lorton man dies from medical emergency in Fairfax Co. police custody

A Virginia man died Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while he was in the custody of Fairfax County police, according to authorities. Officers were taking Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton, to a nearby hospital when he “suffered some sort of medical emergency,” police spokesman James Curry said Thursday night.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

