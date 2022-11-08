Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Related
WTOP
Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood
Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
WTOP
Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
WTOP
‘Worse than I’ve ever seen’: Kids across DC region are getting sick at the same time
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. Why are DC-area kids getting so sick, and what does it mean for parents and teachers?. What it is: Late last month, a parent posted in a Facebook group...
WTOP
Partnership seeks to make Montgomery County ‘the Silicon Valley of health computing’
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A new partnership between Montgomery County and several of the state’s largest institutions has the potential to spur ground-breaking medical advances through the use of cutting edge computing technology, officials said this week.
WTOP
USA Today’s Top 10 includes two DC beer gardens
USA Today’s new 2022 Readers Choice 10 Best Beer Gardens awards picks two that are in D.C. Dacha Beer Garden ranks No. 5, and Aslin Beer Company ranks No. 8. D.C. technically has three beer gardens in the Top 10 list, considering Dacha has two locations, one in Shaw and one near Nats Park in Navy Yard, which opened in 2019.
WTOP
From a prison cell to a college degree; the Second Chance program now at Bowie State University
Maryland’s Bowie State University is now offering people serving time at Jessup Correctional Institution the opportunity to earn a degree in sociology and a certificate in entrepreneurship. The Institute for Restorative Justice’s prison education program is made possible through Bowie State’s participation in the Second Chance Pell Grant program,...
WTOP
Exhibit spotlights stories of African American WWI soldiers from Virginia
There’s a new World War I exhibit in Fairfax, and it’s offering visitors an up-close experience with history. The “True Sons of Freedom” traveling exhibition from the Library of Virginia is now on display at the Fairfax Museum and Visitor Center. It commemorates Black soldiers from...
WTOP
Fredericksburg man guilty in COVID unemployment benefits scheme that netted up to $3.5M
A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge for his part in a scheme where he and others obtained somewhere between $550,000 and $3.5 million in pandemic unemployment benefits. The scheme involved mail theft, bank fraud and pandemic unemployment benefits. Eric Wilhoit II, 28, along with his...
WTOP
Oduro leads George Mason against American after 20-point showing
American Eagles (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the American Eagles after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in George Mason’s 83-69 win over the Longwood Lancers. George Mason went 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots averaged...
WTOP
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
WTOP
Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. school board sets new district boundaries in motion
The Board of Education in Prince George’s County, Maryland, approved Thursday a final school boundary plan from CEO Dr. Monica Goldson after frustrated parents protested the suggested changes last month. Board members took 42 seconds to approve Goldson’s comprehensive school boundary proposal. “That vote, I know it went...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. man pleads guilty in dogfighting ring
A Forestville, Maryland, man is the latest defendant to plead guilty to federal charges related to a local dogfighting ring that held fights in an area ranging from North Carolina to Philadelphia. Laron Mecco “Frog” West, 46, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to charges of running the conspiracy that he and...
WTOP
Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner
Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
WTOP
1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say
Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
WTOP
Oakton homeowner shoots, kills intruder
An Oakton, Virginia, homeowner shot and killed a man in what police are calling self-defense after the man attacked the homeowner with a large landscaping rock inside his home Wednesday night. “We’re fortunate nobody else was injured by this incident. There are two children that were inside the home as...
WTOP
Woman found guilty of killing mother, sister in Fairfax Co. has conviction vacated
Less than a year after she was found guilty of murdering her mother and her sister in 2017, Megan Hargan’s conviction has been vacated. “We are disappointed that a juror’s inappropriate actions led to this double murder conviction being vacated. We are still committed to getting justice for the victims of this crime,” Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement Wednesday.
WTOP
Lorton man dies from medical emergency in Fairfax Co. police custody
A Virginia man died Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while he was in the custody of Fairfax County police, according to authorities. Officers were taking Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton, to a nearby hospital when he “suffered some sort of medical emergency,” police spokesman James Curry said Thursday night.
WTOP
Man accused of shooting, killing dog near playground in Fairfax Co. apartment complex
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have charged a man with animal cruelty and firing a weapon near a school after he fatally shot a dog. The shooting happened in a Centreville apartment complex courtyard near a playground on Connor Drive — just south of Interstate 66 — after 9:30 a.m. Friday.
WTOP
Video: Montgomery Co. school burglary suspect waves to camera during break-in
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released photos and video of a man suspected of breaking into a middle school in September. The burglary happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Silver Spring International Middle School on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. In a news release Thursday,...
Comments / 0