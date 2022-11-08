2022 West Virginia State Volleyball Tournament
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Starting Wednesday, November 9, 2022, four local teams will be competing in the 2022 West Virginia State Volleyball Tournament.
Shady Spring High School is the #1 seed in AA. The winner of game 1 will play on Wednesday at 6:30 P.M. in the semi-final game. The championship game will be played the following day on Thursday.
Kelly Williams, the Shady Spring High School Volleyball Head Coach, had a word to say about the upcoming games.
"I mean, it means a lot to the girls. The community has been behind these girls the whole year and we've had a great student section at the games, and these parents work effortlessly and endlessly to make sure that everything goes the way it's planned. I can't say enough about the community supporting these girls," said Williams.
Other local teams playing are #4 seed Woodrow Wilson High School in AAA, #4 seed Greenbrier West in A, and #6 seed James Monroe.
