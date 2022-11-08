ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shady Spring, WV

2022 West Virginia State Volleyball Tournament

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GI6nT_0j3XaeRj00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Starting Wednesday, November 9, 2022, four local teams will be competing in the 2022 West Virginia State Volleyball Tournament.

Wyoming County man sentenced for 11 counts of sexual abuse over decades

Shady Spring High School is the #1 seed in AA. The winner of game 1 will play on Wednesday at 6:30 P.M. in the semi-final game. The championship game will be played the following day on Thursday.

Kelly Williams, the Shady Spring High School Volleyball Head Coach, had a word to say about the upcoming games.

“I mean, it means a lot to the girls. The community has been behind these girls the whole year and we’ve had a great student section at the games, and these parents work effortlessly and endlessly to make sure that everything goes the way it’s planned. I can’t say enough about the community supporting these girls,” said Williams.

Fayette County woman sentenced to prison for third-degree sexual assault

Other local teams playing are #4 seed Woodrow Wilson High School in AAA, #4 seed Greenbrier West in A, and #6 seed James Monroe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Shady Spring falls in the 2022 WVSSAC Volleyball state championship

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Shady Spring versus Philip Barbour, a heated rivalry as of late. These two teams are more than familiar with each other, as they split the last two championship matches. The Shady Spring tigers are looking to redeem their runner-up performance from last season, and they surely do not want to add […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
WVNS

WVU Tech Holds Veterans Luncheon

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A veteran’s luncheon was held at WVU Tech with members of American Legion Post 32 present on Veteran’s Day. The luncheon was catered by members of WVU Tech’s culinary program, with Legion members grateful for the school honoring them. “Really appreciate WVU’s support in this event today,” said Ellis Vest, Post […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Update: Route 60 is reopened at Caldwell

UPDATE: CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — November 11, 2022, @ 9:18 a.m.: Route 60 is now reopened. ORIGINAL: Route 60 is closed due to downed power lines. According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the road is closed at Belchers in Caldwell. Stick with 59News for more updates!
CALDWELL, WV
WVNS

Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
beckersspine.com

Saint Francis to become West Virginia's 1st full-service orthopedic hospital

W.Va.-based Thomas Health System will be a full member of the West Virginia University Health System, and the agreement will establish the state's first full-service orthopedic hospital. Charleston-based Saint Francis Hospital will have comprehensive inpatient and outpatient orthopedic care, along with physical therapy and occupational therapy, according to a Nov....
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Local child wins scholarship competition

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A program helping kids make college more affordable is celebrating its 20th anniversary. SMART529 is celebrating twenty years with a giveaway of $20,000 scholarships to three lucky winners across the state of West Virginia. On November 9, 2022, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Isabella Gautier as the second winner of $20,000 at […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
MABSCOTT, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash

UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

AstraZeneca US awards Wade Center in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The second annual “ACT on Healthy Equity: Community Solutions Challenge” announced an award for the Wade Center located in Bluefield, WV, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. AstraZeneca, a global British-Swedish pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, awarded the Wade Center a $25,000 grant to help expand their Virtual Reality Lab with addition 3D […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

National Guard aids in battling forest fire at New River Gorge

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Crews from the West Virginia National Guard are aiding the West Virginia Division of Forestry and the National Park Service in Fayette County on a fire fighting mission. A Blackhawk helicopter from the Guard’s 150th Aviation Regiment in Wheeling is spending the day dropping water onto the leading edge of a fire in the steep terrain of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy