In Merry Measure follows Darcy, a pop star on her way home to celebrate the Christmas season with her niece. While traipsing around her old stomping grounds, she discovers that the high school choir is in need of some holiday help. They don't have a coach, and Darcy finds herself at the helm, paired with her teenage foe, Adam. But as the two frenemies work together, they forget about their old rivalry and allow themselves to be enchanted by the lovable Christmas music.

