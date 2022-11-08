ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

How to Watch “Mother’s Deadly Son” Lifetime thriller premiere

When a woman’s suspicious son returns home from military school, old accusations are brought to light. Watch the premiere of Mother’s Deadly Son tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime Movie Network. Stream it free with a Philo subscription. Marianne had two wonderful sons—until the pair of them decided to...
How to Watch “The Royal Nanny” Hallmark Christmas premiere

The Royal Nanny premieres tonight at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel. Stream every Countdown to Christmas release with Philo and FuboTV. Hallmark’s The Royal Nanny follows Claire, an MI5 agent recently given a bizarre undercover assignment. She is to assume a new identity as a nanny for the royal family in order to protect them during Christmas festivities. Of course, the top secret station comes with a host of challenges to outmaneuver. From dodging Prince Colin’s advances to wrangling children, Claire’s new holiday guard will not be easy. Watch the premiere of The Royal Nanny tonight at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel.
How to Watch “Reindeer Games Homecoming” Lifetime movie premiere

Lifetime Christmas is well underway. Stream the premiere of Reindeer Games Homecoming tonight at 8/7c with a Philo subscription. MacKenzie Graves, still grieving the loss of her father, honors him every Christmas by competing in his favorite annual fundraiser, The Reindeer Games. Now playing with the deceased fire chief’s team of former firefighters, MacKenzie hopes to topple the other participants and keep her dad’s beloved tradition alive.
How to Watch “In Merry Measure” Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2022

New Hallmark holiday romance In Merry Measure premieres tonight at 8/7c. Stream Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas all season with a Philo subscription. In Merry Measure follows Darcy, a pop star on her way home to celebrate the Christmas season with her niece. While traipsing around her old stomping grounds, she discovers that the high school choir is in need of some holiday help. They don’t have a coach, and Darcy finds herself at the helm, paired with her teenage foe, Adam. But as the two frenemies work together, they forget about their old rivalry and allow themselves to be enchanted by the lovable Christmas music.

