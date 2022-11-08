Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
All-black Panthers uniforms a hit — or headbutt for Baker Mayfield
Maybe Baker Mayfield just really loves the Panthers’ new “dark side” helmets? (Everyone else does.) After the team’s 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday, Mayfield — who didn’t play — celebrated with his teammates by walking up to several who were wearing the black helmets and headbutted them.
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saquon Barkley Not Taking Struggling Texans Run Defense for Granted
Any defensive coordinator worth his salary has had to have known for months that one of the keys to slowing down the Giants offense is to take running back Saquon Barkley's contributions out of the game. Yet despite this common knowledge, only Seattle seems to have figured out how to...
Raleigh News & Observer
How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades
In the NFL, a month can feel like an eternity, especially for a struggling franchise. And while the Carolina Panthers search for answers to turn around their disappointing season, two notable playmakers — who were on the Panthers’ roster just a few weeks ago — are looking to find their respective footings in the NFC West.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Mid-Season Grades: Defense
Entering the 2022 season, the New Orleans Saints were expected to have an elite defensive until. Now halfway through the 18-week regular season, we've seen the Saints get pushed around in the running game, produce an inconsistent pass rush, be prone to big plays in the passing game, and miss tackles in bunches.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers’ Staley: ‘It Wasn’t Going to Be a Fit Anymore’ With Tillery
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than 24 hours after the Chargers parted ways with Jerry Tillery, coach Brandon Staley addressed the factors that contributed to the veteran defensive lineman’s sudden release. The Chargers waived Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick, on Thursday night, a move general...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Should Dawuane Smoot’s Snaps Increase vs. Pass-First Offense?
Dawuane Smoot has proved one thing over the course of his Jaguars' career: he is Mr. Reliable. No matter what the defensive scheme is or how the season has gone, Smoot has answered the bell time and time again over the last four seasons. And through nine games, Smoot has led the Jaguars in sacks (5.0) despite playing 200-plus snaps fewer than starting linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Week 10 With Appendicitis
Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss Week 10 due to appendicitis, the team announced. The same weekend the Steelers will welcome back reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, they’ll now miss Fitzpatrick. Through seven games, Fitzpatrick has totaled 45 tackles and 3...
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders Injury Report: Late Addition Leaves Offensive Line Health in Question
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders dropped a winnable game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, falling to 4-5 in the process. By our count, that's two games the team should have won (the other being against the Tennessee Titans), but even worse, it makes this week's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles even more important than it would have been otherwise.
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans vs. Giants Preview: Houston Tailspinning?
The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested New York Giants in Week 10 from Metlife Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a three-game losing streak, while the Giants are coming off their bye week. The Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 29-17, in Week 9 on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Q&A: Penei Sewell Says Run Game ‘Not Really to Our Standard’
The Detroit Lions offensive line does not get caught up in hype or any sort of outside noise. For second-year right tackle Penei Sewell, each day is meant to strive towards becoming one of the National Football League's all-time great offensive linemen. “I know he has his own goals and...
Raleigh News & Observer
How to Watch Lions vs. Bears: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions are currently in the midst of a 13-game road losing streak. Detroit's last road victory was back in December of 2020. After a disastrous record with the former regime, ownership decided to eventually make a change. In fact, after head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob...
Raleigh News & Observer
Do Buccaneers Have Loyal Fans, Even After Winning Super Bowl in 2020?
There's an opinion around most major sports that winning will drive growth in the fan base, and if it's true then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have a pretty good one. After all, the team did just win a Super Bowl in the 2020 NFL season and were prime contenders until injuries and the most unfortunate jumping jacks we've ever seen derailed their efforts one year ago.
Raleigh News & Observer
Watch: Packers vs. Cowboys Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys have high expectations for the 78,000 fans who will be filling Lambeau Field on Sunday. For Packers coach Matt LaFleur, it’s the hope the crowd will provide some energy to help his team snap a five-game losing streak.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Laviska Shenault goes ‘big time’ with eye-opening catch-and-run TD vs. Falcons
Laviska Shenault took off. The receiver picked up speed behind Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker and running back D’Onta Foreman as he ran to the opposite side of the field before the ball was snapped from the Atlanta 41-yard line. Walker called for the snap in the shotgun formation...
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy hauls in circus TD catch
Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy hauled in one of the craziest touchdown catches of the college football season on Saturday. Notre Dame's offense was sitting at 1st and 10 and elected to go deep from the Navy 38 yard line. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne had some time to move...
Comments / 0