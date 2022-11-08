Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Guess Who Lakers Fans Want To Trade After Latest Loss?
And no, it's not Russell Westbrook.
NBC Sports
Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs
It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Draymond Green On Thursday
Steve Kerr was asked about Draymond Green at Thursday’s media availability.
LeBron James And Other Lakers Stars Want Rob Pelinka To Trade First-Round Picks And Not Waste Another Year Of His Prime
LeBron James urges Lakers to make a move amid 2-9 start.
osoblanco.org
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained
Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."
Stephen A. Smith thinks the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue is their lack of 3PT shooting.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered two second-rounders and Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott.
NBC Sports
LeBron drops 30, then leaves latest Lakers loss with groin injury, MRI coming
If Lakers fans thought things couldn’t get worse after watching their team fall to 2-9 on the season, losing their ninth-straight game to the Clippers, they were wrong. LeBron James slowly walked off the court with 5:41 left in the game and went straight to the locker room, not to return. After the game, coach Darvin Ham called it leg soreness, but it’s a tweak to his groin and LeBron will get an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour NBA Star Andre Iguodala’s Serene Bay Area Home
When a Bay Area family contacted Oakland-based Redmond Aldrich Design to devise their dream home, the wife, Christina, didn’t share much information. She omitted that her husband, Andre Iguodala, is a Golden State Warriors superstar. “Christina is very low-key,” recounts founder Chloe Redmond Warner, who led the project alongside...
Report: Lakers Worked Out Three Free Agents With LeBron Out
Los Angeles will be looking for reinforcements with its superstar sidelined.
Lakers Reportedly Brought In A Former Bulls 1st-Round Pick For A Work Out
According to Shams Charania (appearing on The Rally on Bally Sports), the Los Angeles Lakers worked out Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp.
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar savior is finally revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history despite having the second-greatest player in league history and another big who is a top-10 player in the NBA when he is playing at his best. Making matters worse is the fact that Russell Westbrook...
Nike Co-Founder on Kyrie Irving: ‘I Would Doubt That We Go Back’
Phil Knight said the Nets star was given several chances but he was “dug in.”
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
NBC Sports
Kemba's message for Tatum, Brown is paying dividends for Celtics
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have blossomed into one of the NBA's best duos on a championship contender. But they didn't get here without a little help. Tatum and Brown have endured plenty of adversity over their five-plus seasons as Boston Celtics teammates, most notably speculation that they couldn't coexist, which only heightened after the team suffered a first-round exit in the 2021 postseason.
Stephen A. Smith says people are keeping 'their knee on Kyrie's neck'
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke publicly following his meeting with Nets guard Kyrie Irving and shared that he personally feels that Irving is not antisemitic. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that should mark the end of Irving’s exile in Brooklyn. Smith, who accused the Nets of trying...
NBC Sports
Dalvin Cook looks forward to playing his brother for the first time
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook usually roots for his younger brother, but not this week. For the first time, Cook will face James, a rookie running back for the Bills. “Yeah, it’s different,” Dalvin Cook said, via Sam Thiel of the team website. “I never had the opportunity to be in this predicament, but one of the best to be in. It’s a fun time for my family. But it’s something that I will remember forever. Just taking it all in. A lot of emotions Sunday.”
