Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained

Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
LeBron drops 30, then leaves latest Lakers loss with groin injury, MRI coming

If Lakers fans thought things couldn’t get worse after watching their team fall to 2-9 on the season, losing their ninth-straight game to the Clippers, they were wrong. LeBron James slowly walked off the court with 5:41 left in the game and went straight to the locker room, not to return. After the game, coach Darvin Ham called it leg soreness, but it’s a tweak to his groin and LeBron will get an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity.
Tour NBA Star Andre Iguodala’s Serene Bay Area Home

When a Bay Area family contacted Oakland-based Redmond Aldrich Design to devise their dream home, the wife, Christina, didn’t share much information. She omitted that her husband, Andre Iguodala, is a Golden State Warriors superstar. “Christina is very low-key,” recounts founder Chloe Redmond Warner, who led the project alongside...
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Kemba's message for Tatum, Brown is paying dividends for Celtics

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have blossomed into one of the NBA's best duos on a championship contender. But they didn't get here without a little help. Tatum and Brown have endured plenty of adversity over their five-plus seasons as Boston Celtics teammates, most notably speculation that they couldn't coexist, which only heightened after the team suffered a first-round exit in the 2021 postseason.
Dalvin Cook looks forward to playing his brother for the first time

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook usually roots for his younger brother, but not this week. For the first time, Cook will face James, a rookie running back for the Bills. “Yeah, it’s different,” Dalvin Cook said, via Sam Thiel of the team website. “I never had the opportunity to be in this predicament, but one of the best to be in. It’s a fun time for my family. But it’s something that I will remember forever. Just taking it all in. A lot of emotions Sunday.”
