Columbia, MO

These candidates campaigned for every vote — though their victories are sure

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
Most candidates on Tuesday night kept a close eye on vote totals in their races, but a few uncontested candidates already knew the outcome in advance, if not the totals.

Kathy Steinhoff ran unopposed in House District 45 and David Tyson Smith was unopposed in House District 46. Both are Democrats.

The districts were redrawn. Steinhoff, a former teacher, said she needed to introduce herself and get acquainted with everyone she could in her district. Smith said he needed to touch base with voters from the former district boundaries and with those within the new boundaries.

District 45 includes west-central Columbia. District 46 is north Columbia. The state's redistricting plan released this year indicates both are safe Democratic districts.

Neither had any opposition in party primaries, either.

Steinhoff: 'I wanted to find out what's important to voters'

Steinhoff and her volunteers have been knocking on doors in her district.

"I wanted to find out what's important to voters, who the experts are," Steinhoff said. "It's going to take several years to know as much as I would like to."

She loves talking with people where they live, she said.

"I really have got a warm reception at the doors," she said. "It really supports my decision to run."

Her campaign door information included details about campaign events she scheduled at local parks.

"I love the parks in Columbia," she said about the locations. "That allows me to talk with people face-to-face. Not everybody is home when I knock on their doors."

Her final campaign event was on Nov. 2 in Clary-Shy Park.

Campaigning through a health scare

Steinhoff's campaign kicked off later than she wanted because of a health scare, she said. Her final cardiac rehab session was on Oct. 31.

"I started getting fevers the last month of school," she said. Visits to the doctor didn't produce any answers.

In June, she went to Wisconsin on a family vacation. On Father's Day, her health took a turn for the worse.

"I had an infection in my blood," Steinhoff said. "By the time I got to the hospital, I was in pretty bad shape."

Bacteria had infected a heart valve. Surgery was performed and it was replaced with a mechanical valve.

Had the bacteria infected her brain instead, she would have died, Steinhoff said.

She was surrounded by family during recovery and she could recuperate in Wisconsin. She posted her ordeal on Twitter to explain her absence from the campaign trail.

She has fully recovered, she said.

"My health is great," Steinhoff said of her current condition. "I felt like it never happened other than a terrible scar."

David Tyson Smith: 'I have more people to get to know'

Being unopposed doesn't allow him to be disconnected from voters, Smith said.

"It's part of being in the House," Smith said. "We're always campaigning. I knock on doors. I talk with people. I attend events. I connect with voters."

Because of the new district boundaries, campaigning remains important, he said.

"I have more people to get to know," Smith said. "I have new people I need to introduce myself to."

He said he wants to reach voters.

"I work hard," Smith said. "I respect the process. I want to hear their ideas and I want to serve them and make their lives better."

Smith was elected to the unexpired term of State Rep. Kip Kendrick in District 45 last year. He declared his candidacy for District 46 when redistricting placed his home address in that district.

His daughter had just turned 18 last year, he said.

"That was special for me," Smith said. "The first time she voted, she voted for me."

They planned to vote together on Tuesday and have lunch together after, he said.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

