kgns.tv
City of Laredo and Laredo College to canvass votes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Election Day may be behind us but now votes will be canvassed, and runoffs will take place. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, both the City of Laredo and Laredo College election results will be canvassed. Laredo College will hold theirs at noon and the City of Laredo...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Council District Two race determined by six votes
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While many races on Election Day had a clear winner, one race was too close to call. Candidates for Laredo City Council District 2 were only separated by six votes. Daisy Campos Rodriguez received 1,956 and Ricardo Richie Rangel got 1,950. With such a small margin,...
sbnewspaper.com
City enforces cemetery ordinance
Footage from mid-October posted on social media displayed the San Benito Memorial Park Cemetery as desolate, with floral decorations, among others, removed. Despite garnering some complaints from the public, especially from those who said they were not notified of said removals by the city, it appears the city is finally enforcing Section 36 of Ordinance 2464-B, part of which decreed, “The city manager or his delegate shall have the right to remove all flowers, potted plants, wreaths, baskets, floral pieces, funeral designs, decorations and all other objects of a temporary nature when they become withered, unsightly, a safety concern or an obstruction to maintenance.”
kgns.tv
Melissa Cigarroa elected to represent Laredo’s District 3
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One race that isn’t headed to a runoff is city council District 3. Melissa Cigarroa won with 54% of the vote, beating out the closest candidate Jerry Perez who came in with 26%. After her victory, Cigarroa was asked about some of the issues she...
KRGV
Mail-in ballots pending in Cameron and Hidalgo County, election officials say
Elections departments in two Valley counties are reaching out to people who voted by mail because their ballots may need corrections. In Cameron County, 38 ballots are pending. "The actual number that it was overall might have been a little more, but a lot of those voters responded quickly and...
Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
kgns.tv
Laredo mayoral candidates headed for a runoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From the ten candidates for the city of Laredo mayoral race there are now two. Mercurio Martinez, III, who currently serves as the council member for District 3, and Dr. Victor Trevino, the former Health Authority, are both now headed for a runoff. On Election Day,...
Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
riograndeguardian.com
Aleman: I’m proud of my work in Brownsville; now it’s time to help San Benito grow
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – It might seem strange to see the executive director of San Benito Economic Development Corporation celebrate a freight forwarding company move into an industrial park in Brownsville. However, when that person is Ramiro Aleman it is not strange at all. Aleman worked on the project to...
utrgvrider.com
Hidalgo County midterm election unofficial results
Unofficial results for county, state and federal general election races have been released in Hidalgo County, including the highly contested Congressional District 15 seat. With 100% of 293 precincts reporting in the U.S. Representative District 15 contest, Republican Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo with 80,869 votes to Vallejo’s 67,913, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
“Handle with Care” initiative makes its way across the Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts and law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are working together to help students in distress through the “Handle with Care” initiative. School and law enforcement officials said this initiative is an additional layer of support for students. “When a student experiences a traumatic event it’s […]
Tortilla restaurant has slew of lingering violations months after an inspection
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County in this week’s installment of “Food 4 Thought”. Restaurants with a 0 score have no health code violations. The higher the score the more violations an establishment has to correct. Mariscos El Barba at 10541 W. Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg is this […]
kgns.tv
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The mayoral race was one of the most closely watched races in town and one with the most candidates, 10 to be exact. Early numbers are showing there are three candidates that are only separated by a couple of percentages: Mercurio Martinez, III, Dr. Victor Trevino, and Cynthia Mares.
wfxrtv.com
GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say
Democrat wins district's only border county by 11,000 votes. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Redistricting by the Republican-led Texas Legislature diluted and “weakened” the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where two Latinas faced off to become the first woman ever to represent a border district, a pair of nonpartisan civil rights organizations say.
kgns.tv
Citizens from Rio Bravo and El Cenizo elect their mayors
Rio Bravo. (KGNS) - While some races are heading to runoff elections, there are some who reflect a clear winner. Citizens from El Cenizo and Rio Bravo selected their respective mayor as well. With a total of 457 votes in Rio Bravo and a whooping 401 votes in El Cenizo,...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Villalobos pushing for a loop around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sees he is pushing to get a loop built around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr. He says such a loop would alleviate a lot of the congestion in Hidalgo County, thus reducing travel time for passenger vehicles and commercial truck traffic alike.
Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
kgns.tv
Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. According to police, 51-year-old Pedro Veliz owns a construction company and has an arrest warrant...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Santa arrives in McAllen La Plaza Mall
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Claus is coming to town early. Santa arrived at McAllen’s La Plaza Mall this evening in style with a parade featuring the Salvation Army. Santa will be available until Christmas Eve across from Zara. The Salvation Army also accepting donations starting today, residents...
KRGV
5 On Your Side: McAllen man disputing hundreds of dollars in medical bills
A McAllen man is disputing nearly $700 in unwanted medical bills for services he refused. Gerry Chua said he bruised his knee in November 2021 after he was hit by a driver while on his bike near the intersection of 10th Street and Trenton Road. Chua said he told EMS...
