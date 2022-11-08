Footage from mid-October posted on social media displayed the San Benito Memorial Park Cemetery as desolate, with floral decorations, among others, removed. Despite garnering some complaints from the public, especially from those who said they were not notified of said removals by the city, it appears the city is finally enforcing Section 36 of Ordinance 2464-B, part of which decreed, “The city manager or his delegate shall have the right to remove all flowers, potted plants, wreaths, baskets, floral pieces, funeral designs, decorations and all other objects of a temporary nature when they become withered, unsightly, a safety concern or an obstruction to maintenance.”

1 DAY AGO