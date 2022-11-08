ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

City of Laredo and Laredo College to canvass votes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Election Day may be behind us but now votes will be canvassed, and runoffs will take place. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, both the City of Laredo and Laredo College election results will be canvassed. Laredo College will hold theirs at noon and the City of Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo Council District Two race determined by six votes

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While many races on Election Day had a clear winner, one race was too close to call. Candidates for Laredo City Council District 2 were only separated by six votes. Daisy Campos Rodriguez received 1,956 and Ricardo Richie Rangel got 1,950. With such a small margin,...
LAREDO, TX
sbnewspaper.com

City enforces cemetery ordinance

Footage from mid-October posted on social media displayed the San Benito Memorial Park Cemetery as desolate, with floral decorations, among others, removed. Despite garnering some complaints from the public, especially from those who said they were not notified of said removals by the city, it appears the city is finally enforcing Section 36 of Ordinance 2464-B, part of which decreed, “The city manager or his delegate shall have the right to remove all flowers, potted plants, wreaths, baskets, floral pieces, funeral designs, decorations and all other objects of a temporary nature when they become withered, unsightly, a safety concern or an obstruction to maintenance.”
kgns.tv

Melissa Cigarroa elected to represent Laredo’s District 3

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One race that isn’t headed to a runoff is city council District 3. Melissa Cigarroa won with 54% of the vote, beating out the closest candidate Jerry Perez who came in with 26%. After her victory, Cigarroa was asked about some of the issues she...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo mayoral candidates headed for a runoff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From the ten candidates for the city of Laredo mayoral race there are now two. Mercurio Martinez, III, who currently serves as the council member for District 3, and Dr. Victor Trevino, the former Health Authority, are both now headed for a runoff. On Election Day,...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
WESLACO, TX
utrgvrider.com

Hidalgo County midterm election unofficial results

Unofficial results for county, state and federal general election races have been released in Hidalgo County, including the highly contested Congressional District 15 seat. With 100% of 293 precincts reporting in the U.S. Representative District 15 contest, Republican Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo with 80,869 votes to Vallejo’s 67,913, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

“Handle with Care” initiative makes its way across the Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts and law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are working together to help students in distress through the “Handle with Care” initiative. School and law enforcement officials said this initiative is an additional layer of support for students. “When a student experiences a traumatic event it’s […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The mayoral race was one of the most closely watched races in town and one with the most candidates, 10 to be exact. Early numbers are showing there are three candidates that are only separated by a couple of percentages: Mercurio Martinez, III, Dr. Victor Trevino, and Cynthia Mares.
LAREDO, TX
wfxrtv.com

GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say

Democrat wins district's only border county by 11,000 votes. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Redistricting by the Republican-led Texas Legislature diluted and “weakened” the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where two Latinas faced off to become the first woman ever to represent a border district, a pair of nonpartisan civil rights organizations say.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Citizens from Rio Bravo and El Cenizo elect their mayors

Rio Bravo. (KGNS) - While some races are heading to runoff elections, there are some who reflect a clear winner. Citizens from El Cenizo and Rio Bravo selected their respective mayor as well. With a total of 457 votes in Rio Bravo and a whooping 401 votes in El Cenizo,...
EL CENIZO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kgns.tv

Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. According to police, 51-year-old Pedro Veliz owns a construction company and has an arrest warrant...
LAREDO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Santa arrives in McAllen La Plaza Mall

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Claus is coming to town early. Santa arrived at McAllen’s La Plaza Mall this evening in style with a parade featuring the Salvation Army. Santa will be available until Christmas Eve across from Zara. The Salvation Army also accepting donations starting today, residents...
MCALLEN, TX

