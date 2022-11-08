ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County reports 1,433 new COVID-19 cases

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 8 AM Edition) 02:21

The Los Angeles County Health department reported 1,433 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county saw a slight uptick in cases over the weekend , reporting 2,978 positive COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, the county reported that eight people passed away from the virus, bringing the death toll to 34,023 since the pandemic began.

Four-hundred-and-forty people are currently hospitalized in LA County due to COVID-19, a slightly lower figure compared to the numbers reported over the past two days (448 & 442).

Overall, Los Angeles has totaled 3,307,995 cases of COVID-19 sine the pandemic began.

