AEW Announces Ricky Starks Is Not Cleared To Compete On 11/11 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (11/11) AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. RUSH. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson. Jungle Boy comes face-to-face with Christian Cage & Luchasaurus. Nyla Rose open challenge. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW...
IMPACT Wrestling (11/10/22) Results: Jordynne Grace Defends Knockout's Title Against Gisele Shaw.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/10/2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV & YouTube (Membership). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - IMPACT Knockout's Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c)...
Pat McAfee Expecting Child With His Wife, John Cena Sr. To Attend Tonight's AEW Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for November 9, 2022. - Pat McAfee's wife has revealed that they are expecting a child in May 2023:. - John Cena Sr. will be attending tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:. - Fightful sends birthday wishes to Chris Jericho and Alex Abrahantes. - Logan...
Knockouts Title Main Event | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/10/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 10, 2022. - X-Division Tournament Semi-Finals: Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel.
Gunther Discusses Getting Eliminated In Three Minutes In 2019 Survivor Series Match
Gunther thinks that being eliminated quickly in a 2019 Survivor Series match only added to his popularity. Before officially joining the main roster full-time earlier this year, Gunther (formerly known as WALTER) had a few select appearances on main roster shows. Once of those appearances came on the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view, when Gunther was a part of Team NXT in a three way elimination tag match. At that time, Gunther was in the midst of an 870 day reign as NXT UK Champion.
Ethan Page Hacked On Twitter, El Hijo Del Vikingo Coming To GCW, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 10, 2022. - Ethan Page's Twitter page was hacked and Ethan has taken to Instagram to apologize for the insensitive things being posted on his Twitter. - El Hijo del Vikingo will be making his American debut and his GCW debut...
Jade Cargill To Bow Wow: You're Not Even The Main Attraction Of Your Own Concert
The banter continues between Jade Cargill and Bow Wow. On October 30, Swerve Strickland noted that he wanted to see Bow Wow in AEW. Bow Wow responded by asking where he had to sign. That led to Bow Wow saying he wanted to take out Jade Cargill after he won. Cargill, who is married to former MLB player Brandon Phillips, turned down his advances and the two went back and forth on Twitter in a seemingly joking manner.
CJ Perry Comments On Miro Referencing Her On AEW TV, Says She Misses Performing In Front Of Fans
CJ Perry says she misses performing in front of wrestling fans. Perry signed with WWE in 2013, and she moved to the main roster in 2014 alongside Rusev. As Lana, she was featured on WWE TV over the next several years. Near the end of her WWE run, she frequently competed on the Raw brand until she was released in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Since then, Miro, her real-life husband, has referenced her multiple times on AEW programming, though he usually doesn't use her name.
A-Town Way Down, Nas Drops A Hit, Usos Set a Record | Grapsody 11/12/22
Will Washington, Phil Lindsey, Righteous Reg, and GRAM are here for another Saturday edition of Grapsody to cover the news for November 12 in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW, and more!
Natalya Discusses Being A Mentor In The Women's Locker Room, Notes That She's Flattered By It
Natalya is honored to be a mentor in the women's locker room. At the age of 40, many fans would argue that Natalya is already a guaranteed WWE Hall Of Famer. Natalya not only has the most wins out of any female performer in WWE History, but she also has two women's championship reigns to her name, along with a Women's Tag Team Championship reign.
Chelsea Green 'Goes Home' On 11/10/22 IMPACT Wrestling
Chelsea Green lost to Mickie James on the November 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling and afterward, Chelsea found herself in a similar position to Mickie following her last loss to Chelsea which kicked off "The Last Rodeo." After the loss, Chelsea left the arena and informed Deonna Purrazzo that she's...
Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her Status
Thunder Rosa remains on the mend. In a new Instagram video, Thunder Rosa is in Mexico, where she's being honored on the Tijuana Walk of Fame and carrying the AEW Women's Championship. During the video, she addressed her current status. "Shoutout to the whole AEW Women's Division, you guys are...
Saraya Reveals She Got Full Clearance On Halloween, Can Start With One Match A Month
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya revealed she has been fully cleared by doctors to get back in the ring. She subsequently challenged Britt Baker to a bout at AEW Full Gear. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury.
Renee Paquette Was Happy To Work With MJF Early, Reacts To His Jon Moxley Impression
On the October 26 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed MJF on the top of the ramp as MJF geared up for his AEW World Title bout against Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. Though Paquette and Moxley are married, MJF didn't directly attack her for her choice in...
Saraya Wants To Do Stipulation Matches And More Character Work In AEW
Saraya wants to have stipulation matches and do more character work in AEW. The former Paige was forced to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury, and she stayed with WWE until her contract expired in July 2022. She moved to AEW in September, as she made her debut on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Since then, Saraya has been feuding with Britt Baker. On the November 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, she announced that she's medically cleared, and she challenged Baker to a match at AEW Full Gear.
Trevor Murdoch: Now Everyone Is Making Lists Of Female Wrestlers, Where Was That Before EmPowerrr?
Trevor Murdoch gives further comment on NWA EmPowerrr 2 not happening. Billy Corgan has been outspoken regarding NWA EmPowerrr 2 not happening, saying a big reason was that there weren't enough TV ready females talent to carry a pay-per-view and have it live up to the standard set by the first EmPowerrr.
Two Names Advance In WWE SmackDown World Cup On 11/11 WWE SmackDown
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman advanced in the SmackDown World Cup. Escobar knocked off Shinsuke Nakamura with an Avalanche Phantom Driver while Strowman made short work of Jinder Mahal, finishing him with a Monster Bomb. Mustafa Ali, Sami Zayn, Butch, and Ricochet are the four other...
WWE, AEW Backstage Reaction To Colt Cabana's Return
It probably doesn't come as a surprise based on the social media reaction, but several within All Elite Wrestling are happy that Colt Cabana is back. The dozen or so talent that Fightful heard back from regarding the November 2 AEW Dynamite were in support of Colt Cabana being back in the fold. There was natural inquisition as to it possibly reinforcing the longstanding rumor that Cabana was removed from television because of CM Punk, whether that was directly requested by Punk or not, which Punk vehemently denied.
Nick Aldis Explains His Decision To Move On From NWA, Responds To Billy Corgan's Comments
Nick Aldis gives his side of the story. On November 6, Nick Aldis revealed that he would be leaving NWA when his contract expires on January 1, 2023. NWA subsequently suspended Aldis for his comments. He was scheduled to wrestle Odinson at NWA Hard Times 3. Speaking to Sam Roberts...
Anthony Ogogo Says Time Was Cut From Cody Rhodes Bout
Anthony Ogogo had the biggest match of his career at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 when he stepped into the ring with Cody Rhodes. The lead up to the bout featured a weigh in and plenty of pomp and circumstance with Ogogo representing England and Cody flying the American flag. Ogogo was used sparing on television before the match as he was new talent in wrestling and hasn't been featured much since the match due to a visa issue and new talent coming in.
