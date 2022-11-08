Xavier McKinney gets testy with reporters when explaining ATV accident

Xavier McKinney revealed his hand injury on Twitter on Monday, revealing that he was in an accident during a “tour on ATVs” while spending the bye week in Cabo, but when asked about the details of the incident on Tuesday, the Giants safety didn’t have much patience with reporters.

“It was a sight-seeing tour,” McKinney said, after explaining that the ATV had titled over, resulting in multiple broken fingers.

Asked if he was driving the ATV, McKinney replied:

“It was a sight-seeing tour. How many times do I have to say it? You don’t have to get it, I’m saying it. Do you hear what I’m saying? Do you hear what I’m telling you? Sight-seeing tour. Next question.”

McKinney said nothing was discussed between him and the Giants about potentially violating his contract, and says the focus has just been the defensive captain’s health.

“We didn’t get into that,” McKinney said. “Obviously they were more concerned about my well-being and my health…it was an unfortunate event. It was one of those things where it was my first time being out of the country, asides from being in London, so I wanted to get a visual of what it looked like. A sight-seeing tour, nothing crazy. It’s just unfortunate.”

McKinney wouldn’t give a timetable for his recovery, and wouldn’t say if he would be back this season. He also wouldn’t give any other details of the incident outside of it occurring on a sight-seeing tour, but he did say he takes "full responsibility" for the accident that could cost him his season.

“Basically just tilted over, I fell on my hand,” McKinney said. “That’s basically what happened. We were on a sight-seeing tour. That’s what I can tell you. It was nothing that was reckless.”

