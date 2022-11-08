Read full article on original website
6abc
Democrat Mark Kelly projected to win Senate race in Arizona
ARIZONA -- Sen. Mark Kelly is projected to win re-election, ABC News reports, securing a full six-year term to the Senate after pitching himself as an independent-minded candidate with bipartisan success, and casting his opponent, Republican Blake Masters, backed by former President Donald Trump, as too extreme for Arizona. Democrats...
Here’s where the Alaska House and Senate races stand
The final results of the 2022 midterm elections have been trickling in over the past several days, but no winner has been declared yet in either major race in Alaska — and won’t be for some time. Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system means determining a winner often takes longer...
Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter
Trump has been hinting at announcing another bid for the White House as early as next week.
6abc
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden student loan forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH, Texas -- A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness - a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
