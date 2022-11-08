ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc

Democrat Mark Kelly projected to win Senate race in Arizona

ARIZONA -- Sen. Mark Kelly is projected to win re-election, ABC News reports, securing a full six-year term to the Senate after pitching himself as an independent-minded candidate with bipartisan success, and casting his opponent, Republican Blake Masters, backed by former President Donald Trump, as too extreme for Arizona. Democrats...
The Hill

Here’s where the Alaska House and Senate races stand

The final results of the 2022 midterm elections have been trickling in over the past several days, but no winner has been declared yet in either major race in Alaska — and won’t be for some time. Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system means determining a winner often takes longer...
6abc

Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden student loan forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness - a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
