Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend
Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
coveringkaty.com
Voodoo Doughnut to open soon in Katy
KATY - (Covering Katy News) - Voodoo Doughnut, known for its Bacon Maple Bar, is coming to the Katy area. The shop will reportedly open in mid December at 1301 North Fry Road between the Katy Freeway and Park Row. The company also recently opened a store in Cypress. Voodoo...
houstononthecheap.com
Best deals on road trip getaways from Houston – Explore 20 weekend destinations in Texas!
What’s better than a road trip getaway from Houston – finding the right deals on road trip getaways from Houston! Read on below to find the best deals on accommodation in Galveston, Texas Hill Country, Austin, San Antonio, and even Dallas!. Thanksgiving week is right around the corner...
This $12.5 million Houston Tudor mansion is Robin Hood's haven
The charming Tudor home just west of Houston's Memorial Park is full of antique details.
fox26houston.com
Veteran creates Houston's first pinup coffee shop
Time for a coffee break on The Isiah Factor: Uncensored! Local business 'Coffee and Hot Tease' rolls into our neck of the woods.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands is a well-planned community in Texas, and it’s a perfect place for a weekend getaway. You’ll be able to explore its many public artworks, enjoy live music shows, and take in breathtaking natural scenery. Go out to the mall with your friends or dine in its...
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, November 11 to 13: Events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - Whether you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping list, have some outdoor fun or indulge at a food festival, there are plenty of events to choose from this weekend. Check out this list of just some of the things to do around the Greater Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Veterans Day freebies, discounts LIST 2022: Houston businesses say thank-you to area’s veterans
HOUSTON – Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Here are some of the places in the Houston area where you can get a freebie or discount if you’re a veteran. Some of the freebies and discounts are available year-round. Be sure to share this story with friends and...
thekatynews.com
Candy Cane Market, take the Cane Island Parkway
More than 50 outdoor vendors will set up shop for one of west Houston’s most popular single-day holiday shopping events, Candy Cane Market with the Katy Moms Network, on Saturday, December 3 in Katy’s Cane Island. Candy Cane Market is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
Stafford to Become New Home of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Fall of 2023 could be the date to enjoy some unique breakfast items at this restaurant.
hotelnewsresource.com
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Houston NW – Cypress Grand Parkway Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 96-key Holiday Inn Express & Suites Houston NW – Cypress Grand Parkway, an IHG hotel located at 21410 Fairfield Place Drive, Cypress, Texas 77433. The property, built in 2017, was sold through a competitive traditional marketing process. It was purchased...
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million
In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
Agenda Houston brings sneakers, urban streetwear fashion to Kirby Drive
The sneaker and streetwear retailer can be found on the first floor of the Arrive Upper Kirby development in a 3,870-square-foot spot. (Courtesy Agenda Houston) Agenda Houston—the local, Black-owned fashion retailer—celebrated its Kirby Drive debut Nov. 11 at 3300 Kirby Drive, Unit 4A, Houston. The sneaker and streetwear...
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
fox26houston.com
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies, deals to honor active, retired service members
HOUSTON - There's no proper way to truly thank our men and women in the military, but on this Veterans Day, several businesses in and around the Houston-area are looking to show their appreciation for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. #HONORUSVETS: ‘Make Camo Your Cause’ campaign works to end...
cw39.com
FREE: All Veterans being honored by Houston Zoo with free ticket
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Zoo is honoring the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country, with Free admission for Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, veterans will get a free ticket to the Zoo, with proof of service. Online reservations are required, and an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization
The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
Comments / 0