Houston, TX

eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
B93

The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend

Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
coveringkaty.com

Voodoo Doughnut to open soon in Katy

KATY - (Covering Katy News) - Voodoo Doughnut, known for its Bacon Maple Bar, is coming to the Katy area. The shop will reportedly open in mid December at 1301 North Fry Road between the Katy Freeway and Park Row. The company also recently opened a store in Cypress. Voodoo...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands is a well-planned community in Texas, and it’s a perfect place for a weekend getaway. You’ll be able to explore its many public artworks, enjoy live music shows, and take in breathtaking natural scenery. Go out to the mall with your friends or dine in its...
thekatynews.com

Candy Cane Market, take the Cane Island Parkway

More than 50 outdoor vendors will set up shop for one of west Houston’s most popular single-day holiday shopping events, Candy Cane Market with the Katy Moms Network, on Saturday, December 3 in Katy’s Cane Island. Candy Cane Market is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the...
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights

B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
hotelnewsresource.com

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Houston NW – Cypress Grand Parkway Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 96-key Holiday Inn Express & Suites Houston NW – Cypress Grand Parkway, an IHG hotel located at 21410 Fairfield Place Drive, Cypress, Texas 77433. The property, built in 2017, was sold through a competitive traditional marketing process. It was purchased...
Ash Jurberg

Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million

In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
fox26houston.com

Veterans Day 2022: Freebies, deals to honor active, retired service members

HOUSTON - There's no proper way to truly thank our men and women in the military, but on this Veterans Day, several businesses in and around the Houston-area are looking to show their appreciation for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. #HONORUSVETS: ‘Make Camo Your Cause’ campaign works to end...
cw39.com

FREE: All Veterans being honored by Houston Zoo with free ticket

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Zoo is honoring the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country, with Free admission for Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, veterans will get a free ticket to the Zoo, with proof of service. Online reservations are required, and an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
Community Impact Houston

Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization

The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
