Read full article on original website
Related
'He's the reason we're in this mess ...' Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Walker mocks Schumer
A day after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concerns about Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election bid, Warnock's opponent, Herschel Walker, mocked Schumer and continued to deny allegations that he paid for former girlfriends' abortions during a campaign stop in Statesboro. Walker stumped in front of Anderson's General Store, a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a December runoff in the Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate race is headed to a runoff, NBC News projected Wednesday, with neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker topping the necessary 50% required under state law to win on the first ballot. The runoff will be Dec. 6, the Georgia secretary...
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry wins reelection to 10th Congressional District seat
Update 2:19 a.m.: This story has been updated to reflect Perry’s win. Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press declared that U.S. Rep. Scott Perry defeated Democrat Shamaine Daniels to continue representing voters in three Harrisburg region counties. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Perry led Daniels 52% to...
Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections
Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
Hundreds of thousands of votes still being counted in key Senate states
Dozens of House races also remain uncalled, as does control of the chamber.
MSNBC
Early voting in Georgia breaks records amid competitive Senate race
A record number of early votes have been cast in Georgia as the state faces a tight race for one of their Senate seats between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. NBC's Sahil Kapur discusses how the race for the Senate seat could face a December runoff election.Nov. 5, 2022.
KSDK
Updated election results: Live tracking U.S. House balance of power
WASHINGTON — All 435 House seats are up for election as part of the midterms, which will decide the balance of power for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term in office. There are also 35 Senate seats on the line and gubernatorial elections being held...
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
Another Georgia Runoff With Senate in the Balance. Here Are the Latest Updates on Midterm Election Results
On Wednesday control of the House and the Senate were both still up for grabs. While Republicans inch closer to taking control of the House, high profile gubernatorial and Senate races in Arizona are still too close to call. The Georgia Senate race is heading to a runoff on Dec. 6, the Associated Press said on Wednesday afternoon, when neither Republican Herschel Walker nor incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock reached 50% of the vote. Which party controls the Senate may come down to the vote count in Georgia—just as it did in 2020.
WAPT
Republican Mike Ezell elected to U.S. House in Mississippi's 4th Congressional District
Mississippi voters elected a new U.S. House member in the southern 4th Congressional District. Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo, who was first elected in 2010, lost the GOP primary in June to Mike Ezell, the sheriff of coastal Jackson County. Ezell went on to win election Tuesday, defeating former Hattiesburg mayor...
WXIA 11 Alive
DOJ to send poll monitors to 3 Georgia counties
ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday it would have election monitors in place at polling sites around the country, including three Georgia counties. The DOJ said the election observers would "monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day and/or in early voting in 64 jurisdictions."
Obama brings Democratic star power to key Georgia U.S. Senate race
ATLANTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Democrats turned to former President Barack Obama on Friday to rally Georgia voters in a tight U.S. Senate race that could determine whether the party keeps control of the chamber after the upcoming midterm elections.
First District results: Buddy Carter wins re-election over Wade Herring, securing Congress seat
Longtime 1st Congressional District Rep. Buddy Carter will be in Congress for another two years after winning Tuesday's midterm election, leading Democratic challenger Wade Herring by more than 40,000 votes by 9:30 p.m. Carter, a Republican, had claimed 58% of the vote in the race by that time, Herring collected...
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation...
FiveThirtyEight’s Senate forecast favors Republicans for first time since July
Nonpartisan election handicapper FiveThirtyEight’s primary Senate forecast model now favors Republicans to take control of the chamber in next week’s midterm elections. The model had favored Democrats since July 26 as the party made gains in the wake of the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and declining gas prices, but Republicans as of Tuesday night were…
Washington Examiner
Senate, again, comes down to Georgia: Photos of the Week
The Nov. 8 midterm elections didn't produce the big red wave that was widely expected, with Democrats suffering fewer losses than expected and even gaining ground with a new Pennsylvania Senate seat. As of Friday, it remained unclear which party will take control of Congress, with key races undecided in...
Live Coverage: Georgia official says ‘safe to say’ there will be Senate runoff
A Georgia elections official said early Wednesday that it is “safe to say” the contest between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is headed to a runoff election. The development came after John Fetterman clinched a key victory for Democrats with a projected win in...
DOJ to monitor polls in Harnett, Alamance and Columbus Counties on Midterm Election Day: Vote 2022
The Department of Justice said it plans to monitor polls in Harnett, Alamance and Columbus Counties in North Carolina.
Comments / 0