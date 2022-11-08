Former local school security guard accused of sexually assaulting student appears in court

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got an exclusive opportunity to question a former school security guard as he left court Tuesday after being accused of sexually assaulting a Seneca Valley student on school campus during school hours.

Matthew Cowan said nothing after facing his accuser in court.

Cowan was a security guard for Securitas Security Services, a private security company contracted by the Seneca Valley School District.

The Jackson Township police chief said this all started when Cranberry Township police got a report about a social media exchange between a 17-year-old student and Cowan that went on for months.

“Apparently the suspect exchanged alcohol and marijuana with the victim in return of some nude photos,” Jackson Township police Chief Terry Seilhamer said.

The investigation led police to the alleged assault on campus at Seneca Senior High.

The victim testified that, at the start of the school year last year, she couldn’t find her class so she contacted Cowan through Snapchat, and he told her to meet him outside near the baseball fields.

Cowan then allegedly kissed and touched her, pinned her against a tree and choked her. The victim told him no and to stop but she said he continued sexually assaulting her for about 10 minutes.

Community members are shocked.

”It’s completely inappropriate. I couldn’t imagine just being in her shoes,” Jasmine Swift said.

The chief said why it took long to file charges.

”It involved a lot of search warrants, such as cellphone records. It’s very complicated trying to get stuff off various social media apps,” Seilhamer said. “Even brought the FBI in to assist.”Seneca Valley School District said it terminated the contract with the security company last year and hired a different one.

The school also said it asks for verification that all security guards have the required clearances, including child abuse clearance. The district said Cowan had all clearances.

Channel 11 reached out to the security company, but we are waiting to hear back.

“He’s a good guy,” Al Lindsay, Cowan’s attorney, said after the court appearance. “This is a shame this has happened to him, and we are very enthusiastic about defending him.”

All of the charges were held for court and a charge of strangulation was added.

The police chief said officers are investigating if there are other victims.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group