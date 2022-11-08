ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

Sports on TV for Sunday, November 13

ABC — Formula 1: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil. CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped) FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped) 4 p.m. FS1 —...
WTOP

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over...
WTOP

Canadian sports broadcasters still hampered post-pandemic

TORONTO (AP) — Radio broadcast crews around the NHL and NBA are essentially back to normal after a couple years of pandemic-related challenges — with exceptions on the travel front and almost all in Canadian markets. Radio broadcast crews for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver...
WTOP

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Norfolk at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10...
WTOP

Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season.
WTOP

Idaho visits Omaha following Frank’s 24-point game

Idaho Vandals (1-1) at Omaha Mavericks (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Terren Frank scored 24 points in Idaho’s 122-48 victory against the Walla Walla Wolves. Omaha finished 4-9 at home last season while going 5-25 overall. The Mavericks gave up 83.5 points per game...
