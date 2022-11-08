Read full article on original website
WTOP
Sports on TV for Sunday, November 13
ABC — Formula 1: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil. CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped) FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped) 4 p.m. FS1 —...
WTOP
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over...
Column: There are no great teams in NFL .... parity stinks
Of course some teams are better than others. But, are there even real upsets anymore? An upset today is beating the spread.
WTOP
Canadian sports broadcasters still hampered post-pandemic
TORONTO (AP) — Radio broadcast crews around the NHL and NBA are essentially back to normal after a couple years of pandemic-related challenges — with exceptions on the travel front and almost all in Canadian markets. Radio broadcast crews for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver...
Corner 3 home destination for Phoenix Suns wing Damion Lee
MIAMI – Damion Lee corner 3. Catchy and very true. Nearly more than half of his 3-point attempts have been from the corner this season. Lee is 6-of-19 on corner 3s, and...
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Norfolk at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10...
WTOP
Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season.
WTOP
Idaho visits Omaha following Frank’s 24-point game
Idaho Vandals (1-1) at Omaha Mavericks (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Terren Frank scored 24 points in Idaho’s 122-48 victory against the Walla Walla Wolves. Omaha finished 4-9 at home last season while going 5-25 overall. The Mavericks gave up 83.5 points per game...
