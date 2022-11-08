Read full article on original website
Person rescued from sunken car, taken to hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being rescued from a sunken vehicle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 6:17 a.m. to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road. The department’s dive team will be assisting with the removal of the sunken vehicle. […]
live5news.com
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
WMBF
Over 1,000 of power outages reported as Nicole approaches Grand Strand coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric reports nearly 1,300 power outages in the Conway area. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. POWER OUTAGES |...
wpde.com
Highway 31 bridgebuilder blames county, state for delays in multi-million dollar lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly three years after the much-anticipated, long-awaited extension of Highway 31 was complete, the builder is suing the state and Horry County. Flatiron Contructors Inc. named Horry County and the SC Dept. of Transportation in a newly filed lawsuit claiming both entities breached their...
wpde.com
Power outages reported in Horry County as Nicole moves through Grand Strand
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida and has since weakened to a tropical depression. Impacts in the Carolinas remain unchanged. To read a breakdown of the forecast expected for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, click here. You can monitor and report...
wpde.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
No injuries reported in fire that destroyed building in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a building in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire happened at 4:32 p.m. at an outbuilding on Highway 701 near McNabb Shortcut Road, according to HCFR. The building was destroyed and a nearby residence was destroyed, […]
WMBF
Police: North Myrtle Beach woman dies of heart attack after man attempts break-in
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is being charged in connection to the death of a woman whose home he attempted to break into over the summer. Records show Austin Thomas Jones is charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from a July 24 incident on 20th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
Power outages reported as Nicole moves through the area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric Cooperative is currently reporting two outages. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. Duke Energy reports 85 without power...
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
SLED report: 99 murders in 6 Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties in 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED. The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were […]
wpde.com
Community sees virtual preview of possible changes coming to Garden City
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors were given a virtual preview of what may be coming to Garden City. Horry County leaders and engineers with Stantec showcased designs for the Garden City Beach streetscape project. It would involve moving utilities along Atlantic Avenue underground and adding more permeable parking...
wpde.com
18-year-old arrested, charged for murder in Horry County, records say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Devin Lee Johnson with murder, according to online Horry County records. He was named as the suspect in a shooting that happened on Sept. 22 in the Socastee area. He was taken into custody Thursday. The shooting happened...
wpde.com
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas
WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
wpde.com
Florence police officer wounded in mass shooting retires after 18 years of service
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Lieutenant Scott Williamson retired from the Florence Police Department Thursday after 18 years on the job, according to a news release. The city says, "He served the City of Florence with professionalism, integrity, and tenacity over his 18-year career." Williamson started as a Class III...
2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation. The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said. The second crash happened at […]
Conway woman accused of murder denied bond modification to travel to North Carolina for work
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied a request to modify the bond conditions of a Conway woman accused of murder at a hearing Thursday afternoon. Meagan Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020, and was last believed […]
WMBF
Troopers seeking suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Troopers were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to Marion Road near Victoria Court. They said someone hit a pedestrian and drove away. The pedestrian was hurt, but...
myhorrynews.com
It Happened In Horry: For many Horry families, hog killing day meant survival
The first crisp days of fall once signaled a rite that sustained Horry County families through the long, cold winter months -- hog killing day. The tradition of slaughtering hogs goes back to the very beginning of Horry County. Without the benefit of refrigeration, settlers depended on cold weather and smoke from fires to cure meat.
wcti12.com
Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina
LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
