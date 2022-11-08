ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

live5news.com

HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Highway 31 bridgebuilder blames county, state for delays in multi-million dollar lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly three years after the much-anticipated, long-awaited extension of Highway 31 was complete, the builder is suing the state and Horry County. Flatiron Contructors Inc. named Horry County and the SC Dept. of Transportation in a newly filed lawsuit claiming both entities breached their...
WMBF

Power outages reported as Nicole moves through the area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric Cooperative is currently reporting two outages. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. Duke Energy reports 85 without power...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Community sees virtual preview of possible changes coming to Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors were given a virtual preview of what may be coming to Garden City. Horry County leaders and engineers with Stantec showcased designs for the Garden City Beach streetscape project. It would involve moving utilities along Atlantic Avenue underground and adding more permeable parking...
GARDEN CITY, SC
wpde.com

Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation. The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said. The second crash happened at […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina

LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
YORK COUNTY, SC

