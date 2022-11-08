29 gorgeous outdoor yoga destinations from around the globe

Whether you’re doing tree pose in the forest or camel pose on the beach, combining yoga poses with gorgeous natural places elevates the experience. And as the days shorten and temperatures drop, yogis dream of taking their mats to warmer climes — or planning next year’s vacation to include some outdoor asanas. Here are some of the most beautiful yoga experiences you can have around the world, including organized classes and excellent instruction everywhere from public squares to exclusive resorts. So roll up that mat, pack your favorite yoga pants, and get ready to take your downward dog on the road.

Stand-up paddle board yoga in Aruba

Photo courtesy of Aruba Marriott Resort

SUP in Door County, Wisconsin

Photo courtesy of Destination Door County

Midwesterners love to visit the cute lakeside paradise of Door County. Get out on Lake Michigan for this SUP yoga class with Peninsula Kayak Company.

Yoga at the Wharf in Washington, D.C.

Photo courtesy of The Brand Guild

Take a break from American history and art museums, and stretch out your tourist muscles on a wharf overlooking the Potomac River. The Wharf is a mile-long pedestrian waterfront featuring 17 acres of green space. It hosts summertime yoga and other events year-round.

Ananda in the Himalayas

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce5RDE2oDay/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Go to the source of yoga — India. Since 2000, this luxury wellness retreat in the Himalayan foothills has offered Ayurvedic wellness programs, hydrotherapy facilities, and astounding mountain views.

Isha in McMinnville, TN

Photo courtesy of Isha Institute of Inner-Sciences

You might not expect to find a full-blown yoga and meditation compound in the Tennessee woods. But Isha Institute of Inner Sciences is a huge campus offering both multiday retreats and drop-in classes on its wooded grounds in the Upper Cumberlands of Tennessee.

Desert bathing in Scottsdale, Arizona

Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

Rooftop yoga at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYKO2EZtBBs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Enjoy views of the Tampa skyline from the JW Marriott’s sixth floor lawn. Rooftop yoga might be your favorite part of the day.

Yoga paradise in Thailand

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChtWFTnr16U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link You'll forget all about shoveling your driveway back home while you're doing yoga poolside at the new the Kimpton Kitalay Samui .

Yoga under the Dome at the Louvre, Abu Dhabi

Photo courtesy of Louvre Abu Dhabi

Take your asanas outside(ish) with other Abu Dhabi yogis. Sunlight streams in through openings in this legendary architectural wonder, a dome designed by Jean Nouvel. We recommend the sound healing restorative session.

Heli yoga with The Lodge at Blue Sky

Photo courtesy of Blue Sky Yoga Experiences

Why should skiers have all the heli-fun? Now, yogis can also be helicoptered to a remote spot for some true peace and quiet. Not far from Salt Lake City, The Lodge at Blue Sky will whisk you off to a pristine corner of its 3,500 acres of the Wasatch mountain range. Or try aerial yoga in the luxury property's Grove of Ganesh.

Yoga at Dana Point, California

Photo courtesy of B Public Relations

Dana Point is crazy for yoga. You can participate in yoga in the park, wharf yoga, or SUP yoga. You can even book a private group trip to do yoga on a catamaran! You'll love that southern California weather.

Just Breathe in Yakima, Washington

Photo courtesy of Just Breathe Adventure Co.

We have a special weakness for doing yoga in the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Join beloved yoga instructor Sara Washburn of Just Breathe SUP & Yoga for her classes on the lawn of local wineries and breweries, on SUPs, and even in a snow-covered yurt!

Yoga at Yosemite

Photo courtesy of Kim Carroll

Get a whole new look at Half Dome while headstanding on your yoga mat. Or try Rush Creek Lodge's special Boga boards in their saltwater pool. It's like a cross between a paddleboard and a yoga mat.

SUP yoga at Fairmont Orchid, Hawai'i

Photo courtesy of Fairmont Orchid

Do we want to do yoga in Hawai'i? Uh, that’s a no-brainer. How about a class in the Fairmont Orchid’s private Pauoa Bay near Kona on the Big Island? Yes, please.

Yoga in the trees in the Dominican Republic

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKJ6bSmDtAr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Club Med Michés Playa Esmeralda offers yoga in its treetop palapa! Meditate high up in the flora for an unforgettable experience.

Playa Viva, Mexico

Rendering courtesy of Playa Viva

Just south of Zihuatanejo, Playa Viva is one of Mexico’s top yoga destinations. Stay in a treehouse and do yoga on a new, covered, open-air beachfront platform designed to emulate the sea turtles that are released on the property.

Yoga at Uptown Plaza, Phoenix

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnOrnTPXpI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link On the urban side, take a free yoga class at Uptown Plaza , a Phoenix shopping center. If you're moved to donate, your money will benefit the Arizona Humane Society.

Cape Cod sunrise yoga

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgAonsaFMUq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Since the sun rises in the east, Cape Cod is the best place to see it. Combine that with early morning beach yoga at the Pelham House Resort , and your day is off to the ultimate start.

Monumental yoga in Indianapolis

Photo courtesy of TURNER Travel

The Indy Yoga Movement hosts periodic classes at places like Monumental Circle and the Indiana War Memorial Circle to support Indianapolis youth and communities through yoga and mindfulness.

Skating yoga at Wollman Rink NYC

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChcQD2BMZPr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Combine yoga with ice skating in New York's Central Park with Iceflow, Frozen Yoga . This gliding meditation really puts the flow in your yoga.

Yoga at Primland Resort in Virginia

Photo courtesy of Primland Resort

Surround yourself with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains as you flow through poses on the Primland Resort's two open-air yoga and meditation decks.

Yoga on a Florida beach

Photo courtesy of Hemsworth Communication

Florida’s always nice, right? Enjoy a relaxing yin yoga class on the beach at B Ocean Resort at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

MountNBarrel yoga in the vines

Photo courtesy of DVA Public Relations

This class at Phelps Creek Vineyard lets you drink while doing yoga. Plus, there are breathtaking mountain views.

Santa Lucia hiking and yoga

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkdelnqDdso/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link At the luxe Jade Mountain resort, you can take a guided hike, then do a slow yoga practice on an open deck high up on Morne Chastanet mountain overlooking the sea. You'll probably never want to come back down.

Sunrise yoga at Ocean City, Maryland

Photo courtesy of Ocean City Maryland Tourism

Yoga at sunrise, yoga on full moons — Ocean City Yoga has you covered for all kinds of on-the-beach classes.

Bali yoga

Photo courtesy of Imagine Communications

Seems like everybody who visits Bali does yoga. It's practically mandatory. Do your Bali yoga in style at the gorgeous Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve . Your tree pose will never look better than when you do it in Ubud along the Ayung River.

An Idaho yoga cruise

Photo courtesy of Yoga Mimosa Cruises

In the summertime, you can take your vinyasa out on Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. The Yoga & Mimosa Cruises include snacks, mimosa flights, and lake views from a comfy boat.

Yoga with goats in Oregon City, Oregon

Photo courtesy of Teresa Bergen

We can't leave the goats out of outdoor yoga. They're adorable, they're messy, they have no concept of personal space — who can resist them? Join an Original Goat Yoga class in Oregon City, just outside Portland.

SUP yoga in Williamsburg, VA

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjAxqdBOVnx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link SUP yoga goes colonial in historic Williamsburg. Try a two-hour sunset SUP yoga and meditation class with Paddle On of Williamsburg .

