humboldtsports.com
NCS SOCCER — Loggers and Tigers get set for big NCS showdown
Arguably the hottest rivalry in local high school sports will be renewed on the biggest stage of all on Saturday night, when Eureka and Arcata face off for the North Coast Section Division-1 girls soccer championship. The game will be played at Albee Stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Ferndale’s Ryan Farmer Takes First Place in World Championship Street Luge Competition in Argentina
Did you know the world’s No. 1 downhill street luge competitor lives right here in Humboldt County?. Ferndale resident Ryan Farmer took first place in the men’s finals for downhill street luge in the 2022 World Skate Games World Championships in Argentina this week, making him the top competitor in the world.
humboldtsports.com
Surging Corsairs prepare for final home game
By Ray Hamill — With two games remaining on the schedule, it’s safe to say the Corsairs have already assured themselves of a successful comeback season. After not fielding a football team for back-to-back years, College of the Redwoods returned to action with a bang this fall and will look to close out with two more wins and a conference championship.
humboldtsports.com
Panthers shut out Willits for first playoff win in eight years
By Ray Hamill — Just a couple of weeks after winning a first league championship in 32 years, the McKinleyville Panthers ended another long drought on Friday night. In a defensive showdown, the Panthers got the better of Willits 9-0 at McKinleyville High for their first North Coast Section football playoff win since 2014.
Willits, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
kymkemp.com
Ferndale Resident Representing Team USA at the Worldskate Games in Argentina
Ferndale resident, Ryan Farmer is currently in Argentina to compete for Team USA in the Worldskate Games. Farmer, a College of the Redwoods student as well as a photographer, is a member of the USA Downhill Skate Team competing in street luge, a downhill sport that sends competitors racing down steep asphalt terrain while lying flat on their backs, reaching speeds up to 100 mph. Farmer won the Street Luge World Championships in 2017.
humboldtsports.com
Youth football championship games set for Sunday
By Ray Hamill — The Ferndale Mustangs will look to continue their recent dominance in local youth football on Sunday, when the Six Rivers Conference hosts three championship games in Crescent City. The Mustangs, who are the defending champions in two of the three age groups, will play in...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
kymkemp.com
Blue Ox Millworks in Eureka Featured Again in The Craftsman
Season two of the hit Magnolia Network show The Craftsman, featuring the city of Eureka’s Blue Ox Millworks, premieres this Friday, November 11 beginning at 1:00 a.m. Pacific Time on HBO Max, Discovery+ and the Magnolia app. A trailer of season two is available to watch here. Eric Hollenbeck...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley, 1923-2022
Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley passed away November 7 at Granada Rehab and Wellness Center in Eureka. She was 99 years young. Doris was born to John and Norine (Etter) Wahlund on September 6, 1923 and lived her entire life between Frank Street and Ohio Street in Eureka. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Robert and her sister Marjorie (Wahlund) Baker.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 266: Embattled candidates lose, pride dispute continues, poodle-pack attack, CBS drama, HBO Max doc
Losses for embattled local candidates, Arcata says no to the earth flag, protestors from a Eureka pride event made a disputed claim they were not the aggressors, a group of poodles was accused of significantly injuring a corgi at Trinidad State Beach, CBN is worried U.S. rep Jared Huffman will inspire other non-Christian politicians, the CBS drama ‘Fire Country’ has been using Rio Dell to depict its fictional town, an allegedly errant driver was reportedly bitten by a pedestrian after an incident near Hydesville, Cal Poly Humboldt’s president clarified comments regarding sexual assault survivors, HBO Max is streaming a new season of the Eureka-set show ‘The Craftsman,’ event suggestions, and more.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Season Two of ‘The Craftsman,’ Starring Eureka’s Eric Hollenbeck, Begins Streaming Friday on HBO Max
If you’re looking for even more shows to watch now that Humboldt’s weather has taken its annual cold turn, perhaps you could be enticed to learn more about the work and wisdom of a handy rising star in our midst. Eric Hollenbeck, founder of Eureka’s Blue Ox Millworks,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’
Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Stanley Allan Francis, 1947-2022
He was born on August 6, 1947 in Pasadena to Oscar Renfrew Francis Jr. and Bertha Helen Francis. Stanley was only 17 years old when he lost his father. He was responsible for his mother and younger sister, leaving him the only man of the house. Stanley left Gardena High School half way through his senior year to work and care for his family. He went to work for his Uncle Stanley, who owned a refrigeration business. Later, Stanley went to Harbor Junior College to study refrigeration and continued to work for his uncle.
kiem-tv.com
Celebrate Zero-Waste Day at Recology this Saturday
SAMOA, Calif. (KIEM) – If you’ve ever wondered where your recycling goes after it leaves the bins… it goes to the Recology Center in Samoa. This Saturday is zero-waste day and the city, in collaboration with the recycling center, is inviting the community out for a day of learning and zero-waste activities.
kymkemp.com
Final Election Night Results for Humboldt County
This is the final tally that will be given tonight. Statewide a number of races have been called by the NY Times. Here’s some:. Gavin Newsom takes the Governor’s race with an overwhelming lead. Alex Padilla is being declared the winner in the US Senate race. Jared Huffman...
kymkemp.com
Crash off Hwy 255
At 10:14 p.m., emergency personnel received word that a vehicle had gone into the water on Hwy 255 near Young Lane west of Arcata. A dispatcher requested that firefighters respond with swimmers. However, when firefighters arrived on scene about 10:35 p.m., they found one vehicle off the roadway but no one trapped in the vehicle.
