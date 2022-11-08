Southend and Notts County have to settle for point each from thrilling draw

Southend and Notts County lived up to their billing as the form teams in the Vanarama National League as they shared four goals in a 2-2 draw at Roots Hall.

The hosts were seeking a fifth straight victory but had to settle for a point against table-topping County, who have lost just one of their last 14, winning 11.

The hosts pressed early on in front of a season-high 6,603 at Roots Hall as Jack Bridge and Cavaghn Miley had shots blocked and Callum Powell tried his luck.

But it was the visitors who struck first, Macaulay Langstaff opening the scoring with his 18th goal of the season – a deflected shot after 34 minutes.

Ollie Kensdale’s looping header drew the hosts level nine minutes after the restart but the Magpies restored their advantage on the hour when Cedwyn Scott picked out the bottom corner with a nice finish from the edge of the box.

The lead lasted just five minutes as Powell turned in Bridge’s cross to set up a thrilling finish and despite chances for both sides it finished all square.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox