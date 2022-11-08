ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southend and Notts County have to settle for point each from thrilling draw

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDkFG_0j3XYGsn00

Southend and Notts County lived up to their billing as the form teams in the Vanarama National League as they shared four goals in a 2-2 draw at Roots Hall.

The hosts were seeking a fifth straight victory but had to settle for a point against table-topping County, who have lost just one of their last 14, winning 11.

The hosts pressed early on in front of a season-high 6,603 at Roots Hall as Jack Bridge and Cavaghn Miley had shots blocked and Callum Powell tried his luck.

But it was the visitors who struck first, Macaulay Langstaff opening the scoring with his 18th goal of the season – a deflected shot after 34 minutes.

Ollie Kensdale’s looping header drew the hosts level nine minutes after the restart but the Magpies restored their advantage on the hour when Cedwyn Scott picked out the bottom corner with a nice finish from the edge of the box.

The lead lasted just five minutes as Powell turned in Bridge’s cross to set up a thrilling finish and despite chances for both sides it finished all square.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

George Miller and Harrison Biggins fired Doncaster to victory at Grimsby

Doncaster produced a cut-throat attacking display to sweep aside Grimsby with a 3-1 win at Blundell Park. George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, before Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return from injury with a late consolation. For the opener, Miller drifted wide...
newschain

Neither side deserved to win – Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn admitted neither side deserved to win after Walsall made it three games unbeaten with a goalless draw at Carlisle. The home side had the better of the early exchanges with Jack Armer, Callum Guy and Taylor Charters all having decent opportunities to break the deadlock in a first half that saw few clear-cut chances.
newschain

Eddie Howe remains grounded as Newcastle head into break third in Premier League

Eddie Howe is refusing even to contemplate the possibility of European qualification despite Newcastle heading into the World Cup break sitting in third place in the Premier League table. The Magpies extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games with a fifth-successive victory when Joe Willock fired them to a...
newschain

Celtic come from behind to beat Ross County to extend lead at top of table

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the cinch Premiership after coming from behind to beat Ross County 2-1. After a VAR check, the Staggies were awarded a penalty for a handball in the area and David Cancola slotted home from the spot for the visitors to take the lead.
newschain

Ben Garner praises Charlton’s character after six-goal thriller at Burton

Charlton boss Ben Garner was the happier of the two managers as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s lobbed finish rescued a 3-3 draw for the Addicks at Burton after the hosts had come from two goals down to lead. Athletic soaked up early Burton pressure before Charlie Kirk produced two quality finishes...
newschain

Luke Berry snatches point for managerless Luton with last-gasp leveller

Luke Berry’s last-minute equaliser saw Luton salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham in their first match since manager Nathan Jones departed for Premier League Southampton. The visitors took the lead after just 55 seconds at Kenilworth Road when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was unable to to clear a cross and the loose ball fell to Jamie Lindsay who slammed home an angled volley.
newschain

James McAtee is making the right impression on Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with Sheffield United’s resilient display at Cardiff, hailing the impact of substitute James McAtee. The hard-fought 1-0 success means the Blades are guaranteed to go into the winter break in second place in the Sky Bet Championship, although they are currently top, ahead of Burnley’s game against Blackburn tomorrow.
newschain

Callum Davidson feels St Johnstone are in a ‘good place’ after Motherwell draw

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his side are in a “good place” as they head into the World Cup break buoyed by a five-match unbeaten run. The McDiarmid Park side looked to be heading for victory after Drey Wright’s 26th-minute breakthrough against Motherwell. But the visitors levelled things up with a deflected Blair Spittal free-kick in first-half stoppage time.
newschain

Dumbarton open up five-point lead at top after convincing win at Elgin

Dumbarton cruised to a third straight league win, beating promotion rivals Elgin 4-0 to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table. Ross MacLean gave The Sons a half-time lead before Gregg Wylde, Aron Lynas and Ryan Wallace added further goals in the second period. Elgin, who...
newschain

Martin Odegaard double downs Wolves and sends Arsenal five points clear

Arsenal sent out a title warning after Martin Odegaard’s double sent them five points clear at the top of the Premier League. The captain’s second-half brace earned a 2-0 win at Wolves and showed Manchester City their crown is under threat. Mikel Arteta’s side are genuine contenders, grinding...
newschain

Kieran McKenna cannot hide his disappointment after Ipswich draw

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said the “overriding feeling was disappointment” after his side dropped two points following a 1-1 draw with Cheltenham. The Tractor Boys dominated proceedings and had numerous chances to extend an early lead given to them by Luke Woolfenden, but a combination of defiant defending, luckless finishing and a series of saves by Cheltenham goalkeeper Luke Southwood, who broke his nose late in the second half, kept them at bay.
newschain

Richie Barker impressed to see Derby finish a hectic week with a win

Derby assistant manager Richie Barker praised his players for performing so well in their 3-1 win at MK Dons after such a quick turnaround from their Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool. The Rams are up to sixth in Sky Bet League One after coming from behind at Stadium MK, where...
newschain

Mark Robins hails Coventry’s match-winner Viktor Gyokeres as ‘priceless’

Mark Robins hailed match-winner Viktor Gyokeres as priceless following his brace that earned Coventry their fourth win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory against QPR. The Swede opened the scoring on 12 minutes after latching onto Jamie Allen’s mis-kick before slotting past Seny Dieng following Callum O’Hare’s well-weighted pass.
newschain

Nigel Clough felt Mansfield needed a win after battling victory at Rochdale

Nigel Clough was delighted to see Mansfield end their winless run in Sky Bet League Two and reclaim a place among the play-off contenders with a 1-0 win at Rochdale. Substitute George Maris scored the only goal of the game after 66 minutes when he connected with a sublime Hiram Boateng delivery, poking home from five yards to end a five-match run in the league without a win.
newschain

Barnet take all three points from Oldham contest at Boundary Park

Barnet beat Oldham 2-0 in their Vanarama National League match at Boundary Park. Timmy Abraham nearly opened the scoring for the hosts in the second minute but his effort was well saved by Bees goalkeeper Laurie Walker. Idris Kanu finally got the scoring started, firing in Barnet’s first goal from...
newschain

Altrincham end three-game losing run with victory over York

Altrincham came from behind to beat York 2-1 and end their three-match losing run in the National League. York, looking to snap a five-match winless streak, took the lead through Maxim Kouogun in the 16th minute when he nodded in at the far post from Michael Duckworth’s header back across goal.
newschain

Robbie Neilson slams VAR ‘shambles’ after Hearts salvage draw against Livingston

Bewildered Hearts manager Robbie Neilson felt delays caused by VAR checks turned his side’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Livingston into “a shambles”. Neilson was shown a yellow card after running on to the pitch to celebrate following Josh Ginnelly’s equaliser for his 10-man team in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
newschain

Remy Clerima and Will de Havilland hand Maidenhead victory

Two first-half goals were enough for Maidenhead to return to winning ways as they beat Aldershot 2-1. The Magpies handed the Shots back-to-back defeats and move up into 13th in the National League table. Maidenhead took the lead after eight minutes when Reece Smith picked out Remy Clerima in the...
newschain

Danny Schofield lauds match-winner George Miller as Doncaster down Grimsby

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield praised match-winner George Miller’s all-round game after his brace led Rovers to a convincing 3-1 win over Grimsby. Miller scored twice at Blundell Park, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, making it nine League Two goals for the frontman this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy